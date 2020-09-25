Pottawattamie County reports 34 new COVID-19 cases

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pottawattamie County saw an increase of 38 COVID-19 cases over the last two days, including 34 new cases over the last 24 hours.

There were 2,044 cases in the county as of 3 p.m. Thursday, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov, up from 2,006 on Tuesday and 2,010 on Wednesday. There have been 20,591 tests in the county. There have been 38 deaths and 1,675 recoveries.

The 14-day rolling average positivity rate in Pottawattamie County was 10.9% at 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, up from 10.4% on Tuesday.

The state had 83,583 cases out of 759,905 tests Thursday afternoon.

Iowa saw an increase in its number of cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days, according to the New York Times COVID-19 tracker. Iowa ranked fifth in the country Thursday at 199 per 100,000 population. Pottawattamie County was at 171 per 100,000.

