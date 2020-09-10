Pottawattamie County reports 35th COVID-19 death, first since late August

A 35th Pottawattamie County resident has died after contracting COVID-19, the first death from the disease in the county since late August.

Pottawawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said a Council Bluffs woman between 61 and 80 years old died on Wednesday. The 32nd death was reported on Aug. 26, while the 33rd and 34th deaths were confirmed later but occurred in early August.

Wyant said one active case remains at each of the two long-term care facilities in the county that suffered an outbreak. During those outbreaks, there were 10 deaths at Oakland Manor and nine deaths at Risen Son Christian Village.

The county was at 1,726 positive cases out of 18,656 tests at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. There were three new cases over a 24-hour period. There have been 1,489 recoveries in the county and the county’s 14-day rolling positivity rate was 8.3%.

“We’re still doing really well, where our recovery numbers are outweighing new cases,” Wyant said. “Showing that community mitigation efforts are working — social distancing, wearing facial coverings where needed, proper hand hygiene. All those are going well.”