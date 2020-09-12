 Skip to main content
Pottawattamie County reports 36th COVID-19 death
top story

Pottawattamie County reports 36th COVID-19 death

covid-19 graphic
Lee News Service

Pottawattamie County reported a 36th COVID-19 death on Saturday, a Council Bluffs man between 61 and 80 years old.

Pottawattamie County Public Health said the man died Saturday.

The county had 1,784 positive cases as of 3 p.m. Saturday, an increase of 22 cases over a 24-hour period, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. The county had 1,540 recoveries, an increase of 13.

