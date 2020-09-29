Pottawattamie County reports 39th COVID-19 death

Iowa remains near the top of the country in number of cases per capita in the New York Times COVID-19 tracker’s listing of cases over the previous seven days. The state was at 197 cases per 100,000 population, fifth-highest in the U.S., on Monday afternoon. Pottawattamie County was at 151 cases per 100,000.

COVID-19 information and resources

Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.

Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.

Public health officials recommend:

• Stay home as much as possible.

• Self-monitor for symptoms.