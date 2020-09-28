Pottawattamie County reports 39th COVID-19 death

A 39th Pottawattamie County resident has died after contracting COVID-19.
The Iowa Department of Public Health's COVID-19 website listed the death Monday. Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said a Council Bluffs man between 41 and 60 years old died last week.
In southwest Iowa, there have been five deaths in both Crawford and Montgomery Counties, three deaths in Harrison County, two in Cass County and one each in Mills, Monona and Shelby Counties.
According to the state COVID-19 website:
Pottawattamie County was at 2,148 positive COVID-19 cases out of 21,308 tests at 3 p.m. Monday. There have been 1,737 recoveries.
Iowa was at 86,993 positive cases out of 786,960 tests on Monday. The state noted that over the weekend it updated its data with nearly 27,000 antigen test results from surveillance testing at long-term care facilities in Iowa.
There have been 66,311 recoveries and 1,320 deaths.
The Associated Press reported Monday the state saw more than 600 new cases and two additional deaths over a 24-hour period.
On Friday, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new emergency proclamation that extends bar closures in Johnson and Story Counties for at least another week, the AP reported. Those counties are home to the University of Iowa and Iowa State University and have seen a surge in confirmed coronavirus cases.
Iowa remains near the top of the country in number of cases per capita in the New York Times COVID-19 tracker's listing of cases over the previous seven days. The state was at 197 cases per 100,000 population, fifth-highest in the U.S., on Monday afternoon. Pottawattamie County was at 151 cases per 100,000.
COVID-19 information and resources
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
Public health officials recommend:
• Stay home as much as possible.
• Self-monitor for symptoms.
• Call your physician if symptoms appear.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
• Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
• Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., and Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave.
To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID.
Concerned about COVID-19?
