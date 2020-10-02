Pottawattamie County reports 40th COVID-19 death

A 40th Pottawattamie County resident has died after contracting COVID-19.
Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said a Council Bluffs man 81 or older died Thursday.
There have been 2,249 positive cases out of 21,834 tests in the county, according to the state COVID-19 website. The county saw an increase of 30 cases over a roughly 24-hour period. There have been 1,777 recoveries, an increase from 1,765 on Wednesday.
The state was at 90,009 cases out of 805,819 tests on Thursday, with 69,619 recoveries and 1,360 deaths. That’s an increase of 1,180 cases and 16 deaths, along with an increase of 1,167 recoveries.
