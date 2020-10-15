Pottawattamie County reports 42 new COVID-19 cases; State reports outbreak at Cass County long-term care facility

The state reported 11 new deaths, for a total of 1,496.

State reports outbreak at Cass County long-term care facility

Iowa reported a COVID-19 outbreak at Atlantic Specialty Care in Cass County. On Wednesday, the state listed six positive cases at the facility, with one recovery.

The state reported five additional cases at Rose Vista Home in Woodbine in Harrison County, with 84 cases and 14 recoveries. Dunlap Specialty Care is now at 60 cases with six recoveries. Longview Home in Missouri Valley remained at 22 cases, with an increase to six recoveries.

The outbreak at Glen Haven Village in Glenwood has now seen 11 cases, with recoveries remaining at six, according to the state.

There are two outbreaks in Crawford County. The state listed 22 cases and four recoveries at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison and 29 cases with four recoveries at Denison Care Center.

Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.