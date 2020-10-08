Pottawattamie County reports 42nd COVID-19 death

On Thursday, Page County's 14-day rate stood at 20.5%.

Erdman said Page County Public Health also discussed the current positivity rate with schools in the county and what that meant in regards to moving to remote learning.

“We feel at this point the school districts aren’t there,” Erdman said. “We’re fully aware that our positivity rate is 23.5%, but if you factor in the prison. Those inmates have nothing to do with our schooling, so we are not even close to discussing having to go to remote learning yet in the majority of the schools in the county.”

The Clarinda Lutheran School remains in remote learning through Oct. 14 because of recent student and staff cases.

On Thursday, the state listed 263 cases out of 3,057 tests in Page County, with 206 recoveries. No deaths have been reported in the county.

Iowa sees more than 1,500 new cases

There were 1,527 additional COVID-19 cases reported in the state over 24 hours, according to the state COVID-19 website. Iowa was at 96,102 cases out of 843,296 tests, with 74,232 recoveries. The state had 94,575 cases on Wednesday afternoon.

The state reported six additional deaths, bringing the total from 1,415 to 1,421.