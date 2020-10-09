Pottawattamie County reports 42nd COVID-19 death

A 42nd Pottawattamie County resident has died after contracting COVID-19.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported the death on its state COVID-19 website. Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said a Council Bluffs woman between 61 and 80 years old died Wednesday.
According to coronavirus.iowa.gov, Pottawattamie County had 2,480 COVID-19 cases out of 23,042 tests as of 3 p.m. Thursday, an increase of 85 cases over a 24-hour period. The county was at 2,395 cases on Wednesday afternoon and 2,369 cases Tuesday afternoon.
The county’s overall positivity rate is at 10.8%, up slightly from 10.6% on Wednesday. The county’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate was 12% Thursday afternoon.
“The numbers have been increasing, due to increased testing,” Wyant said, noting positivity rates have been somewhat consistent.
Wyant said the county had around 4,100 tests in August and more than 5,700 in September.
“That’s what’s related to the increase on case count,” Wyant said.
The state COVID-19 website listed a total of 1,887 recoveries in the county on Thursday.
Clarinda Correctional Facility reports outbreak
During the Page County Board of Supervisors meeting Oct. 6, Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman said officials are monitoring an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Clarinda Correctional Facility. She said 33 inmates at the facility had tested positive for COVID-19, and the state would be sending in a strike team this week to do mass testing at the prison, the Clarinda Herald-Journal reported.
On Thursday, Page County’s 14-day rate stood at 20.5%.
Support Local Journalism
Erdman said Page County Public Health also discussed the current positivity rate with schools in the county and what that meant in regards to moving to remote learning.
“We feel at this point the school districts aren’t there,” Erdman said. “We’re fully aware that our positivity rate is 23.5%, but if you factor in the prison. Those inmates have nothing to do with our schooling, so we are not even close to discussing having to go to remote learning yet in the majority of the schools in the county.”
The Clarinda Lutheran School remains in remote learning through Oct. 14 because of recent student and staff cases.
On Thursday, the state listed 263 cases out of 3,057 tests in Page County, with 206 recoveries. No deaths have been reported in the county.
Iowa sees more than
1,500 new cases
There were 1,527 additional COVID-19 cases reported in the state over 24 hours, according to the state COVID-19 website. Iowa was at 96,102 cases out of 843,296 tests, with 74,232 recoveries. The state had 94,575 cases on Wednesday afternoon.
The state reported six additional deaths, bringing the total from 1,415 to 1,421.
The New York Times COVID-19 tracker reported Iowa was at 198 cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days on Thursday, ranking the state eighth among states and ninth among all states and territories.
Harrison County ranked first in the state for cases over the week on a per capita basis, with its 96 cases equaling 683 per 100,000 population.
Pottawattamie County was at 230 cases per 100,000 population.
Nebraska was at 198 cases per 100,000 population, with Douglas County at 194, according to the tracker.
— Heidi Hertensen of the Clarinda Herald-Journal contributed to this report.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!