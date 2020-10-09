Pottawattamie County reports 42nd COVID-19 death

During the Page County Board of Supervisors meeting Oct. 6, Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman said officials are monitoring an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Clarinda Correctional Facility. She said 33 inmates at the facility had tested positive for COVID-19, and the state would be sending in a strike team this week to do mass testing at the prison, the Clarinda Herald-Journal reported.

On Thursday, Page County’s 14-day rate stood at 20.5%.

Erdman said Page County Public Health also discussed the current positivity rate with schools in the county and what that meant in regards to moving to remote learning.

“We feel at this point the school districts aren’t there,” Erdman said. “We’re fully aware that our positivity rate is 23.5%, but if you factor in the prison. Those inmates have nothing to do with our schooling, so we are not even close to discussing having to go to remote learning yet in the majority of the schools in the county.”

The Clarinda Lutheran School remains in remote learning through Oct. 14 because of recent student and staff cases.

On Thursday, the state listed 263 cases out of 3,057 tests in Page County, with 206 recoveries. No deaths have been reported in the county.