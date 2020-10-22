Pottawattamie County reports 46 new COVID-19 cases; outbreaks continue at local care facilities

Pottawattamie County reported 46 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as its 14-day positivity rate continued to hover in the 12-to-13% range.

At 3 p.m. Wednesday, the county had 3,013 positive cases out of 25,700 tests, up from 2,967 cases and 25,310 tests 24 hours earlier, according to the state COVID-19 website. The county’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate was 12.4% — down from 13.3% the day before.

There have been 2,185 recoveries and 44 deaths in the county.

Among the outbreaks at long-term care facilities in southwest Iowa, on Wednesday Rose Vista Home in Woodbine had 92 cases among residents, with 38 recoveries, according to the state. Also in Harrison County, Dunlap Specialty Care had 68 cases with three recoveries and Longview Home Inc. in Missouri Valley had 66 cases with eight recoveries.

The most recent COVID-19 death in the county was a care facility resident, Harrison County Public Health confirmed on Monday. There have been eight deaths in the county.

In Mills County, Glen Haven Village in Glenwood had 15 cases with seven recoveries. And in Cass County, Atlantic Specialty Care had 38 cases with no recoveries, according to the state.

There are 68 long-term care facility outbreaks in Iowa.