Pottawattamie County reports 53 new COVID-19 cases over 24-hour period

Pottawattamie County reported an additional 53 cases of COVID-19 over a 24-hour period, according to state data.
The state COVID-19 website listed 2,219 cases out of 21,664 tests at 3 p.m. Wednesday, up from 2,166 the day before. There have been 1,765 recoveries and 39 deaths in the county.
The county’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate was at 10.8% Wednesday afternoon.
Mills County reported 12 additional cases for the week ending Tuesday, according to the county’s public health department. There were 21 cases reported the previous week.
Mills County’s 14-day rate was 8.2% on Wednesday afternoon.
The state reported 88,829 positive cases out of 798,840 tests in Iowa Wednesday afternoon, with 68,452 recoveries and 1,344 deaths.
The Associated Press reported a White House coronavirus task force report dated Sunday found that Iowa last week had the nation’s sixth-highest rate of coronavirus infections per 100,000 people. The task force again recommended the state institute a statewide mask requirement. Gov. Kim Reynolds has said such a requirement is unnecessary.
On Wednesday, Iowa ranked fifth at 208 cases per 100,000 population in the New York Times COVID-19 tracker’s seven-day rolling per capita average. Pottawattamie County was at also at 208 per 100,000.
COVID-19 information and resources
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
Public health officials recommend:
• Stay home as much as possible.
• Self-monitor for symptoms.
• Call your physician if symptoms appear.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
• Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
• Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., and Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave.
To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID.
