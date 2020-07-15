Pottawattamie County reports 7 new cases of COVID-19

In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four — which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties — there were seven patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with four in intensive care, as of Wednesday afternoon.

The region has 195 inpatient beds available, 28 intensive care beds available and 63 ventilators available. There are two hospitalized COVID-19 patients on a ventilator.

Information about COVID-19

Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.