Pottawattamie County reports 7 new cases of COVID-19

Pottawattamie County reported seven new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
Around 3 p.m., coronavirus.iowa.gov listed 849 positive cases, up from 842 roughly 24 hours before. There have been 11,445 tests in the county, for a positive rate of 7.4%. There have been 13 deaths, and the county lists 681 recoveries.
COVID-19 cases in southwest Iowa
Crawford and Cass Counties each listed one fewer case than reported at last check of the numbers by the Nonpareil. Iowa Department of Public Health and other public health officials have said numbers are sometimes corrected if test reports are duplicated. The state COVID-19 website updates frequently throughout the day.
Here’s a look at numbers in southwest Iowa, based on data from the counties and the state website:
Pottawattamie County — 849 cases, 681 recoveries, 11,445 tests, 7.4% of those tested have come back positive, 13 deaths
Mills County — 53 cases, 32 recoveries, 2,161 tests, 2.5%
Harrison County — 63 cases, 48 recoveries, 1,230 tests, 5.1%
Cass County — 29 cases, 24 recoveries, 995 tests, 2.9%
Shelby County — 121 cases, 113 recoveries, 1,218 tests, 9.9%
Montgomery County — 16 cases, 10 recoveries, 911 tests, 1.8%, two deaths
Monona County — 78 cases, 62 recoveries, 990 tests, 7.9%
Crawford County — 680 cases, 641 recoveries, 3,163 tests, 21.5%, three deaths
Page County — 22 cases, 20 recoveries, 1,349 tests, 1.6%
Fremont County — 11 cases, six recoveries, 471 tests, 2.3%
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four — which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties — there were seven patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with four in intensive care, as of Wednesday afternoon.
The region has 195 inpatient beds available, 28 intensive care beds available and 63 ventilators available. There are two hospitalized COVID-19 patients on a ventilator.
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public.
Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations:
• All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St. and
• Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave.
To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID.
