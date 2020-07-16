Pottawattamie County reports 7 new cases of COVID-19

Montgomery County — 16 cases, 10 recoveries, 911 tests, 1.8%, two deaths

Monona County — 78 cases, 62 recoveries, 990 tests, 7.9%

Crawford County — 680 cases, 641 recoveries, 3,163 tests, 21.5%, three deaths

Page County — 22 cases, 20 recoveries, 1,349 tests, 1.6%

Fremont County — 11 cases, six recoveries, 471 tests, 2.3%

In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four — which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties — there were seven patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with four in intensive care, as of Wednesday afternoon.

The region has 195 inpatient beds available, 28 intensive care beds available and 63 ventilators available. There are two hospitalized COVID-19 patients on a ventilator.

Information about COVID-19

Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.