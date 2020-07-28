Pottawattamie County reports COVID-19 death at Oakland Manor; Page County sees COVID-19 increase, reports some residents reluctant to participate in contact tracing

“During our disease investigations the positive case person should let us know who they have come in close contact with. If they are unwilling to do that, it makes it difficult for us to do our job and reach out to those people. If we aren’t able to get a hold of those people to let them know they were exposed, they are still out in the general public exposing other people,” Erdman said. “So we urge people to answer the phone when we call, answer the questions we ask honestly and be willing to share the information we need to protect all involved.”

People with symptoms of COVID-19, including people who have tested positive, must isolate themselves for at least 10 days after the symptoms first appeared. Those individuals must also have no fever for 24 hours and show improvement with the rest of their symptoms.

Individuals with severe or advanced immunosuppression need to isolate until they have two negative test results in a row at least 24 hours apart, or for 20 days from symptom onset or date of test.

“We are hearing the testing is driving the positives up. If we were not testing those positive cases would still be there, but since we are doing more testing we have a better view of the positives in the county,” Erdman said.

