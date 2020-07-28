Pottawattamie County reports COVID-19 death at Oakland Manor; Page County sees COVID-19 increase, reports some residents reluctant to participate in contact tracing

Pottawattamie County reported a 19th COVID-19 death on Monday, the first amid an outbreak at Oakland Manor.
Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health confirmed the death was at the long-term care facility, a man 81 or older. There are 18 positive cases among residents at Oakland Manor, Wyant said.
Oakland Manor directed inquiries about the outbreak, including the number of staff infected, to its parent company, MGM Healthcare. A message left with MGM was not immediately returned Monday.
At Risen Son Christian Village in Council Bluffs, site of the first long-term care facility outbreak in the county, there have been 23 positive cases among residents, with 10 recoveries, according to Ray Dickison with Sison Son parent company Christian Horizons. There have been 16 cases among staff members, with 10 recoveries.
“We are grateful for the blessing of this increase in COVID recoveries for our residents and associates,” Dickison said.
There were 1,046 cases of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County as of Monday afternoon, with the positive rate increasing slightly to 7.7%.
Around 3:30 p.m., the state COVID-19 website showed 10 new cases were reported Saturday, with three new cases Monday. The site listed 13,522 tests and 744 recoveries in the county.
Statewide, there are 42,554 cases out of 456,519 tests, for a positive rate of 9.3%. There have been 29,873 recoveries and 833 deaths.
Page County sees COVID-19 increase, reports some residents reluctant to participate in contact tracing
Following a dramatic spike in positive COVID-19 tests, Page County Public Health is encouraging local residents to continue practicing necessary safety precautions.
There were 56 positive cases listed in the county Monday afternoon. With 1,625 tests, the county has a positive rate of 3.4%. There have been 30 recoveries.
“We are still recommending people practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet apart, and wear a mask. I feel like it’s not asking that much. It is disheartening to go out in public and see so many people with so much disregard for others around them,” Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman said.
From March through July 12, Page County reported 22 positive tests for COVID-19, with 20 of those people having recovered.
However, over the next two weeks, the number of positive tests in the county nearly doubled to 43 as of July 26. This included a span of six days from July 17 to July 22 where 16 positive tests were confirmed. Of the 43 confirmed cases in Page County, 30 people have recovered and there have been no deaths as a result of the virus.
“Initially, our residents did a great job of really following the guidelines to protect themselves and the public. The schools did a tremendous job making sure the kids were protected and both of the hospitals in the county have been doing an amazing job taking care of the situation,” Erdman said. “Local businesses also took a strong stance early on. They reached out to us and followed the recommendations. They did everything they should have been doing and are still doing a good job.”
However, after the lockdown imposed in Iowa passed, Erdman said a false sense of security seemed to emerge. As people were outside more enjoying the summer weather, the importance of the safety guidelines appeared to dwindle.
“We started seeing more of the general public not wanting to wear masks and there were more public events taking place. We know those are the things that are continuing the spread of COVID-19,” Erdman said.
In addition, Erdman said people have become less cooperative with Page County Public Health as the department conducts disease investigations. Erdman said this has included people who have tested positive being unwilling to provide a list of the people they have come in close contact with.
Erdman said close contact exposure occurs when a person is 6 feet or less from person who has tested positive for the virus for 15 minutes or longer. Once identified, Page County Public Health notifies the person who has been in close contact that they have been exposed and informs them they need to quarantine themselves, which would include in-home isolation, for 14 days.
“During our disease investigations the positive case person should let us know who they have come in close contact with. If they are unwilling to do that, it makes it difficult for us to do our job and reach out to those people. If we aren’t able to get a hold of those people to let them know they were exposed, they are still out in the general public exposing other people,” Erdman said. “So we urge people to answer the phone when we call, answer the questions we ask honestly and be willing to share the information we need to protect all involved.”
People with symptoms of COVID-19, including people who have tested positive, must isolate themselves for at least 10 days after the symptoms first appeared. Those individuals must also have no fever for 24 hours and show improvement with the rest of their symptoms.
Individuals with severe or advanced immunosuppression need to isolate until they have two negative test results in a row at least 24 hours apart, or for 20 days from symptom onset or date of test.
“We are hearing the testing is driving the positives up. If we were not testing those positive cases would still be there, but since we are doing more testing we have a better view of the positives in the county,” Erdman said.
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St.; and Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave.
To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID.
— Kent Dinnebier of the Clarinda Journal-Herald contributed to this report.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.