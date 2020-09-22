Pottawattamie County reports two additional COVID-19 deaths

Pottawattamie County Public Health and the Iowa Department of Public Health have confirmed an additional two COVID-19 deaths in the county.
Public Health Director Matt Wyant said Tuesday that a man and woman, both between 61 and 80 years old, died around Sept. 9 to Sept. 11. There have been 38 COVID-19 deaths countywide.
Just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, the state COVID-19 website listed 2,002 positive cases in the county out of 20,309 tests. There have been 1,632 recoveries.
