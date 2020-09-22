 Skip to main content
Pottawattamie County reports two additional COVID-19 deaths
Pottawattamie County reports two additional COVID-19 deaths

Registered Nurse Joyce Melotz performs a run-through of the COVID-19 test with a National Guard member at the TestIowa site at the Western Historic Trails Center in Council Bluffs on Friday, May 29. The TestIowa site is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Take an assessment and schedule a test at TestIowa.com.

Pottawattamie County Public Health and the Iowa Department of Public Health have confirmed an additional two COVID-19 deaths in the county.

Public Health Director Matt Wyant said Tuesday that a man and woman, both between 61 and 80 years old, died around Sept. 9 to Sept. 11. There have been 38 COVID-19 deaths countywide.

Just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, the state COVID-19 website listed 2,002 positive cases in the county out of 20,309 tests. There have been 1,632 recoveries.

