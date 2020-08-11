Pottawattamie County reports two COVID-19 deaths at Oakland Manor

Oakland Manor reported two additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, the sixth and seventh deaths tied to an outbreak of the disease at the long-term care facility.

Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health said two men, one between 41 and 60 years old and the other 81 or older, died Tuesday morning. One man died at Oakland Manor, the other at an area hospital.

There have been 28 COVID-19 deaths in the county, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health.

Wyant said the department is doing an audit of information from Oakland Manor to make sure reporting is in line with what is required by the state. He said the department does this often, "making sure everybody is tracking the same data."

The state COVID-19 website listed 1,324 cases in Pottawattamie County down one from Monday. Wyant said it was likely a duplication error in reporting that was corrected.

There were no new positive cases reported on Monday in the county. Coronavirus.iowa.gov listed one new case at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

There have been 15,422 tests in the county, for a positive rate of 8.6%. The state site listed 988 recoveries in Pottawattamie County.