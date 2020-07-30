Pottawattamie County reports two new COVID-19 deaths, 33 new cases

Page County Public Health reported 10 new cases on Wednesday, putting the total at 67, with 36 recoveries. The state website lists 1,680 tests in the county, with a 3.9% positive rate.

Mills County Public health reported three new cases, putting its total at 72, with 37 recoveries. With 2,564 tests, the county’s positive rate is 2.7%.

“With our community attempting to return to some normal activities, each of us must accept a new level of responsibility,” Mills County Public Health officials said in a release. “When you leave your home, wear your cloth face coverings and practice social distancing habits. This is key especially to those who are high risk for serious illness from COVID-19. Be mindful of those around you and remember that we are all in this together.

“Understand and respect the rules, regulations, and restrictions of your destination if you are travelling outside our area. Different communities and states have different guidelines and rules regarding mass gatherings that must be followed. Make yourself familiar with them and stay informed.”

“The combination of these actions helps prevent the transmission of COVID-19,” the statement continued.

Information about COVID-19