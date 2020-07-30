Pottawattamie County reports two new COVID-19 deaths, 33 new cases

Pottawattamie County Public Health reported two new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday morning.
Both were 81 or older, one a woman who was a resident at Oakland Manor, site of an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, according to Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health. There have been 19 positive cases among residents during the outbreak, with two deaths. Wyant said the woman died Saturday.
The second death reported Wednesday was a Council Bluffs man who died Tuesday, Wyant said. There have been 21 COVID-19 deaths in the county.
On Wednesday afternoon, coronavirus.iowa.gov listed 1,084 positive cases in the county out of 13,736 tests, with the positive rate again rising slightly — it’s now at 7.9%. The rate was at 7.4% in early July.
The county listed 33 new cases from 3 p.m. Tuesday to 3 p.m. Wednesday. The state listed 765 cases as recoveries.
Pottawattamie County has had 1,122 cases per 100,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control, 31st-most among Iowa counties. Buena Vista County is at 9,052 cases per 100,000.
Statewide, coronavirus.iowa.gov listed 43,277 cases out of 464,517 tests, for a 9.3% positive rate. There have been 846 deaths in the state, 31,246 cases are listed as recoveries.
COVID-19 in southwest Iowa
Page County Public Health reported 10 new cases on Wednesday, putting the total at 67, with 36 recoveries. The state website lists 1,680 tests in the county, with a 3.9% positive rate.
Mills County Public health reported three new cases, putting its total at 72, with 37 recoveries. With 2,564 tests, the county’s positive rate is 2.7%.
“With our community attempting to return to some normal activities, each of us must accept a new level of responsibility,” Mills County Public Health officials said in a release. “When you leave your home, wear your cloth face coverings and practice social distancing habits. This is key especially to those who are high risk for serious illness from COVID-19. Be mindful of those around you and remember that we are all in this together.
“Understand and respect the rules, regulations, and restrictions of your destination if you are travelling outside our area. Different communities and states have different guidelines and rules regarding mass gatherings that must be followed. Make yourself familiar with them and stay informed.”
“The combination of these actions helps prevent the transmission of COVID-19,” the statement continued.
Information about COVID-19
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St.; and Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave.
To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!