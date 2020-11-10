Pottawattamie County reports two new COVID-19 deaths as cases, hospitalizations increase

As the metro area continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases, the state reported an additional two deaths in Pottawattamie County and one new death in Harrison County.
Public Health Director Matt Wyant said both deaths, reported on Saturday and Monday by the state, respectively, were Council Bluffs men between 61 and 80 years old. There have been 50 COVID-19 deaths in the county.
The county’s 14-day positivity rate continued to climb, up to 18.8%, another new high since the state started putting out that data.
The county was at 4,130 total cases at 3 p.m. on Monday, an increase of 182 cases from 3 p.m. Saturday, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov. There were 425 new tests over that 48-hour span.
There have been 2,857 recoveries, up from 2,811 on Saturday.
Wyant said there were 37 COVID-19 patients in Council Bluffs hospitals, which includes 16 county residents. The total is another new high during the pandemic.
In its most recent report, issued Sunday, the Metro Area Health Care Coalition reported 365 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 107 in adult intensive care. Forty-one of the patients were on a ventilator. There were also 26 hospital patients suspected of having COVID-19 awaiting test results.
The coalition includes Methodist Health System, CHI Health, Nebraska Medicine and others, with the Council Bluffs hospitals included in the totals.
The coalition reported 79% occupancy rate among medical/surgical beds and an 80% ICU occupancy rate.
And, Iowa again set a new record for hospitalizations, with 1,034 listed Monday at coronavirus.iowa.gov. That includes 184 in intensive care, with a total of 152 patients admitted the previous 24 hours.
The state reported the 21st COVID-19 death in Harrison County on Saturday. A message to Harrison County Public Health on Monday wasn’t immediately returned.
The county saw its 14-day rate climb again, to 22.4% on Monday. There were 34 new cases reported over 48 hours, with the total now 833 out of 4,083 tests. There have been 486 recoveries.
There are three outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the county. On Monday, the state listed 298 cases and 210 recoveries at those facilities. There have been at least 16 deaths among residents.
And also in southwest Iowa, Mills County saw its numbers continue to climb, with the 14-day rate now at 22%. There were 50 new cases over 48 hours, with the total now at 631 out of 4,940 tests. There have been three deaths.
Statewide, Iowa was at 157,882 cases on Monday, out of 1,034,306 tests. There have been 101,151 recoveries and 1,848 deaths.
The state’s 14-day rate was 20.2%, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. Research by Johns Hopkins University showed Iowa’s seven-day positivity rate was 48%. The week of Nov. 1 to Nov. 7, the state set new seven-day records for cases at 23,804, deaths at 112 and positivity rate.
Kwik Shop in Council Bluffs closes temporarily after worker tests positive for COVID-19
A Kwik Shop in Council Bluffs that closed Sunday after a worker tested positive for COVID-19 will reopen in the next few days, the company said Monday.
After a worker at the Kwik Shop at 3632 Avenue G tested positive, the store was closed at noon Sunday so it could be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew, a spokeswoman for the company said Monday.
A prepared statement from Kwik Shop said, “We are taking all appropriate steps following guidance from local health officials. The store will reopen in the next few days. We are grateful to all our customers for their patience and understanding during this time.”
Support Local Journalism
All workers in the store have been contacted and advised to follow guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the company said.
The Kwik Shop at 72nd and Q Streets in Ralston, Nebraska, closed temporarily on Oct. 25 after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19.
The store reopened Oct. 28 after it was cleaned.
Pfizer: COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective
The Associated Press reported that Pfizer Inc. said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine may be a remarkable 90% effective, based on early and incomplete test results that nevertheless brought a big burst of optimism to a world desperate for the means to finally bring the catastrophic outbreak under control.
The disease has killed more than 1.2 million people worldwide, including almost a quarter-million in the United States alone.
“We’re in a position potentially to be able to offer some hope,” Dr. Bill Gruber, Pfizer’s senior vice president of clinical development, told the AP. “We’re very encouraged.”
Pfizer, which is developing the vaccine with its German partner BioNTech, now is on track to apply later this month for emergency-use approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, once it has the necessary safety information in hand.
Even if all goes well, authorities have stressed it is unlikely any vaccine will arrive much before the end of the year, and the limited initial supplies will be rationed, the AP reported.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious-disease expert, said the results suggesting 90% effectiveness are “just extraordinary,” adding: “Not very many people expected it would be as high as that.”
“It’s going to have a major impact on everything we do with respect to COVID,” Fauci said as Pfizer appeared to take the lead in the all-out global race by pharmaceutical companies and various countries to develop a well-tested vaccine against the virus.
David Quimby, an infectious diseases expert with CHI Health, said during a video Q&A put out by the hospital Monday that the vaccine would likely not reach the general public — non-frontline employees, including hospital workers and retail employees — until sometime next year.
“Take it a day at a time, see where we’re at. Let the data be reviewed,” Quimby said. “You do not want mass distribute a vaccine that could have some safety issues.”
Nebraska governor unveils new restrictions, pleads for people: ‘This is serious’
Across the Missouri River, the Omaha World-Herald reported Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts pleaded Monday for Nebraskans to protect each other as he ramped up health measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.
“Folks, this is serious,” Rickett said during a press conference. “Please, please, continue to use the tools we’ve given you to control the spread of the virus.”
Starting Wednesday, those tools will include new statewide health measures mandating that people maintain 6 feet of separation or wear masks in a variety of settings. The measures also limit the size of indoor gatherings to 25% of capacity, down from the current 50%.
The press conference followed a weekend during which Omaha-area medical workers launched a social media campaign calling for Ricketts to impose stricter restrictions.
Ricketts said state officials had determined that the state needed to do more to slow the spread of the virus and preserve hospital capacity for those who need it. He noted that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 had quadrupled in the last five weeks, reaching 794 people as of Sunday.
But he stuck with his opposition to a statewide mask mandate, similar to those in place in Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska. He said such mandates breed resistance and argued that it is more effective to educate people about when and where a mask is beneficial.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has also resisted calls for a statewide mask mandate. Reynolds is expected to hold a press conference today or later this week.
— Omaha World-Herald writers Alia Conley, Bob Glissmann, and Martha Stoddard and Associated Press writers Lauran Neergaard, Linda A. Johnson, Marilynn Marchione, Frank Jordans and Charles Sheehan contributed to this report.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.