Pottawattamie County reports two new COVID-19 deaths as cases, hospitalizations increase

“It’s going to have a major impact on everything we do with respect to COVID,” Fauci said as Pfizer appeared to take the lead in the all-out global race by pharmaceutical companies and various countries to develop a well-tested vaccine against the virus.

David Quimby, an infectious diseases expert with CHI Health, said during a video Q&A put out by the hospital Monday that the vaccine would likely not reach the general public — non-frontline employees, including hospital workers and retail employees — until sometime next year.

“Take it a day at a time, see where we’re at. Let the data be reviewed,” Quimby said. “You do not want mass distribute a vaccine that could have some safety issues.”

Nebraska governor unveils new restrictions, pleads for people: ‘This is serious’

Across the Missouri River, the Omaha World-Herald reported Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts pleaded Monday for Nebraskans to protect each other as he ramped up health measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

“Folks, this is serious,” Rickett said during a press conference. “Please, please, continue to use the tools we’ve given you to control the spread of the virus.”