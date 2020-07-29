You are the owner of this article.
Pottawattamie County reports two new COVID-19 deaths
Pottawattamie County reports two new COVID-19 deaths

Lee News Service

Pottawattamie County Public Health reported two new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday morning.

Both were 81 or older, one a woman who was a resident at Oakland Manor, site of an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, according to Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health. There have been 19 positive cases among residents during the outbreak, with two deaths. Wyant said the woman died Saturday.

The second death was a Council Bluffs man who died Tuesday, Wyant said. There have been 21 COVID-19 deaths in the county.

On Wednesday morning, coronavirus.iowa.gov listed 1,081 positive cases in the county out of 13,736 tests, with the positive rate again rising slightly — it's now at 7.9%. The county listed 30 new cases from 3 p.m. Tuesday to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

