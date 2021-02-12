Pottawattamie County says three clinics for 65 and older population now full

“I would imagine, by the time we get to April, that will be what I’d call, for better wording ‘open season’ — namely, virtually anybody and everybody in any category could start to get vaccinated,” Fauci said, noting that it would take several more months for that process, with the “overwhelming majority” in the nation vaccinated by the middle or end of summer.

A January Gallup poll showed 65% of Americans are willing to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

In Pottawattamie County, according to state data at coronavirus.iowa.gov, 4,151 residents have received the first dose of vaccine, and 2,335 have received the second dose. Providers in the county have administered 7,161 first doses and 4,585 second doses — those numbers include people who work in the county but live elsewhere.

In Iowa, 194,991 people have received the first dose and 107,890 have received the second dose. The state is using both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, which require shots spaced 21 and 28 days apart, respectively.

The virus continues to spread in Pottawattamie County, though the 14-day positivity rate has dropped to 14%. Wyant expressed concern about testing numbers.