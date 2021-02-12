Pottawattamie County says three clinics for 65 and older population now full

Demand for a Pottawattamie County Public Health-led COVID-19 vaccination clinic for residents 65 and older was high.
The department said that as of 10 a.m. Thursday appointments for the three upcoming clinics are full. In less than 24 hours, 3,300 total appointments were made for the three clinics being held on Friday, Feb. 19 and Feb. 26.
“We did the best we could to create a simple registration process. Despite the initial influx that bogged the system and the phone lines temporarily, 3,300 individuals registered for a vaccine in less than 24 hours,” Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said. “We hope to receive more vaccine in March so we can offer another set of clinics.”
Wyant told the Nonpareil on Thursday that those clinics will likely take up the vaccine allotment to the county over that time (though the county will know more today about allotments after its bi-weekly meeting with state officials), as public health momentarily shifts from the phase 1B, tier one group — school and law enforcement employees — to meet the demand of the 65 and older set. Pharmacies have been tasked with the bulk of vaccinations for that population.
“We’re trying to relieve the pressures on pharmacies,” Wyant said of the county shifting its focus to the older population. “We’re trying to take care of our most vulnerable, that’s what we’re doing right now.”
Wyant said the move will allow the federal pharmacy agreement to get staring moving vaccine to local providers, allow pharmacies to improve their vaccination infrastructure and also allow the Iowa Department of Public Health to get its statewide vaccine signup website up and running. On Monday, the state said it had hired Microsoft to create a vaccination scheduling site.
“When all three of those things happen — the pharmacies should be running majority of 65 and older at their locations,” Wyant said. “And then we can concentrate on tier groups.”
Pottawattamie County Public Health noted that more than 30,000 Pottawattamie county residents meet the requirements for phase 1B and “the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine still exceeds our supply.”
In March, the state will reevaluate the allocations to counties, Pottawattamie County Public Health noted. Wyant said at the current rate of allocations the county would still be working on phase 1B into late April.
There is hope, however, that vaccine allotments nationwide will increase as winter shifts to spring. On Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told the Today Show that in the early spring vaccine rollout should increase and reach the general population.
“I would imagine, by the time we get to April, that will be what I’d call, for better wording ‘open season’ — namely, virtually anybody and everybody in any category could start to get vaccinated,” Fauci said, noting that it would take several more months for that process, with the “overwhelming majority” in the nation vaccinated by the middle or end of summer.
A January Gallup poll showed 65% of Americans are willing to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
In Pottawattamie County, according to state data at coronavirus.iowa.gov, 4,151 residents have received the first dose of vaccine, and 2,335 have received the second dose. Providers in the county have administered 7,161 first doses and 4,585 second doses — those numbers include people who work in the county but live elsewhere.
In Iowa, 194,991 people have received the first dose and 107,890 have received the second dose. The state is using both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, which require shots spaced 21 and 28 days apart, respectively.
The virus continues to spread in Pottawattamie County, though the 14-day positivity rate has dropped to 14%. Wyant expressed concern about testing numbers.
To date, there have been 1,753 tests in the county one-third of the way through February. There were 5,696 individuals tested for COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County in January, compared to 8,343 tested in December and 11,141 tested in November.
“It still really concerns me how far down our testing numbers are,” Wyant said. “While we have a lot of focus on vaccination — I have to caution that we’re not out of the woods yet.”
In Pottawattamie County, there have been 9,537 positive cases out of 43,341 individuals tested, with 8,781 recoveries. There have been 138 COVID-19 deaths in the county.
Pottawattamie County Public Health urged residents to remember COVID-19 health protocols: Continue to wash your hands often, practice social distancing, wear a face mask when in public, disinfect surfaces regularly, and if you are sick, please stay home. Anyone who wants to be tested for COVID-19 should go to testiowa.com.