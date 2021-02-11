Pottawattamie County says three vaccine clinics for 65 and older population now full

Demand for a Pottawattamie County Public Health-led COVID-19 vaccination clinic for residents 65 and older was high.

The department said that as of 10 a.m. Thursday, appointments for the three upcoming clinics were full. In less than 24 hours, 3,300 total appointments were made for the three clinics being held on Friday, and again on Feb. 19 and Feb. 26.

“We did the best we could to create a simple registration process. Despite the initial influx that bogged the system and the phone lines temporarily, 3,300 individuals registered for a vaccine in less than 24 hours,” Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said in a release. “We hope to receive more vaccine in March so we can offer another set of clinics.”

In March, the State of Iowa will reevaluate the allocations to counties in Iowa, the county said.

In Pottawattamie County, there have been 9,537 positive COVID-19 cases out of 43,336 individuals tested, with 8,781 recoveries. There have been 138 COVID-19 deaths in the county.

The county's 14-day positivity rate was 10% on Thursday.