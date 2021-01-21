Pottawattamie County seeing decline in COVID-19 tests

Pottawattamie County has seen a slight decrease in its COVID-19 positivity rate in January — while also seeing a decrease in tests.

The county was at a 12.9% 14-day positivity rate on Wednesday. The rate has dropped in recent weeks. It was at 17.8% on Jan. 8.

But — the county has seen fewer tests in January than recent weeks. There were 3,771 county residents tested this month through Jan. 18. There were 8,343 tested in December and 11,141 tested in November.

Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said the drop has coincided with the expiration of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which included a provision that required employers provide paid sick leave and expanded family and medical leave because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My fear is it has to do with employment protection,” Wyant said, noting the expiration means employees won’t necessarily be covered if they have to quarantine for 10 days if necessary. “That ended on Dec. 31. Our numbers have rapidly declined since then, but so have our testing numbers.”

The county crossed 9,000 positive cases on Wednesday, with the total at 9,010 out of 41,573 individuals tested, with 7,954 recoveries. The state reported an additional death, bringing the total to 113.