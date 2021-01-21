Pottawattamie County seeing decline in COVID-19 tests

Pottawattamie County has seen a slight decrease in its COVID-19 positivity rate in January — while also seeing a decrease in tests.
The county was at a 12.9% 14-day positivity rate on Wednesday. The rate has dropped in recent weeks. It was at 17.8% on Jan. 8.
But — the county has seen fewer tests in January than recent weeks. There were 3,771 county residents tested this month through Jan. 18. There were 8,343 tested in December and 11,141 tested in November.
Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said the drop has coincided with the expiration of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which included a provision that required employers provide paid sick leave and expanded family and medical leave because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My fear is it has to do with employment protection,” Wyant said, noting the expiration means employees won’t necessarily be covered if they have to quarantine for 10 days if necessary. “That ended on Dec. 31. Our numbers have rapidly declined since then, but so have our testing numbers.”
The county crossed 9,000 positive cases on Wednesday, with the total at 9,010 out of 41,573 individuals tested, with 7,954 recoveries. The state reported an additional death, bringing the total to 113.
Statewide, the Associated Press reported Iowa posted an additional 62 deaths on Wednesday as the state death total reached 4,394.
Iowa had the 17th highest per capita death count in the nation and the second highest seven-day average positivity at 33% behind Idaho, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University. The positivity rate has dropped over the past two weeks.
The state posted 1,335 new confirmed cases Wednesday and reported 474 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 86 in intensive care.
Locally, the Metro Area Health Care Coalition said Tuesday, the most recent day with provided data, there were 242 COVID-19 patients, with 73 in intensive care and 26 on ventilators. Sixteen patients were suspected of having COVID-19 and awaiting test results. The coalition includes the two Council Bluffs hospitals.
The state has administered 156,296 coronavirus vaccine doses, with 16,854 people receiving both doses for full immunization, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health, which issues updated totals on Monday, Wednesday and Friday ahead ahead of eventually migrating the data to a dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov.
Those totals include 3,068 doses administered to Pottawattamie County residents and 6,565 doses administered by county providers — which would include people that work in the county but live elsewhere. There have been 79 completed series of two doses, according to state data.
The state has said county public health departments can move to phase 1B, which includes individuals 75 and older, individuals with disabilities living in home settings, correctional facilities, other congregate settings, meatpacking plant workers, inspectors responsible for health, life and safety as well as government officials, including staff, starting Feb. 1.