Pottawattamie County sees three COVID-19 cases during first full week of school

The first cases of COVID-19 at local schools have been reported as students and staff return to class.
There were three cases in the county, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health and the Council Bluffs Community School District. Public health Director Matt Wyant declined to identify the schools out of caution to not identify the individuals.
“We have identified a few positive cases in schools throughout Pottawattamie County,” Public Health Director Matt Wyant said. “It was great on the part of the school systems that they were able to quickly help us with contact tracing, identifying direct contacts and getting those people out for quarantine.”
Close contacts are required to quarantine for 14 days, Wyant said. If a contact exhibits symptoms of coronavirus exposure, they’re advised to take a test.
The Council Bluffs Community School District confirmed Friday evening that there was one positive case this week at Abraham Lincoln High School. School spokeswoman Diane Ostrowski said the district sent a message to parents about the case late Thursday. Friday night, the district sent a letter to Kirn Middle School parents said an individual at the school had also tested positive.
“We had shared with parents before school started that we would communicate directly with anyone considered exposed to the individual,” Ostrowski said. “Underscoring that if they were not directly contacted by someone from the school, their child is not considered exposed.”
Ostrowski said the district plans to update local media with positive case numbers on Friday afternoons during the school year.
Pottawattamie County’s 14-day positivity rate Friday afternoon was 8.1%. The state has said a rate of 15% or higher in a district will be among the factors considered when considering a district’s request to move to online-only instruction.
Iowa sees surge in cases
On Friday, the New York Times reported that Iowa had the highest per capita amount of positive cases among states in the U.S. over the previous seven days. Data collected by the newspaper showed Iowa had 6,951 cases over that time, for a rate of 220 cases per 100,000 population.
There were 60,971 positive cases in Iowa as of Friday afternoon. There have been 45,953 recoveries and 1,095 deaths.
Pottawattamie County had 87 cases per 100,000, ranking the county in the bottom third of the state’s 99 counties, according to New York Times data.
Of all states and U.S. territories, Iowa ranked second behind Guam. Nebraska was 26th in the country at 91 per 100,000, with Douglas County 14th in the state at 118 per 100,000.
Since the pandemic began, Pottawattamie County is at 1,675 cases per 100,000 population, 12th in the state, according to Centers for Disease Control data. At 3 p.m. Friday, there were 1,583 positive cases in the county out of 17,353 tests, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health-managed state COVID-19 website. There were 21 new cases listed over a 24-hour period. The county’s overall positivity rate is now at 9.1%.
The site reported 1,304 recoveries, up from 1,280 on Thursday, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. There have been 34 COVID-19 deaths in the state.
In Iowa Regional Medical Coordination Center region four — which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties — there were nine hospitalized COVID-19 patients, an increase of three from Thursday, with one additional patient in intensive care for a total of five, according to the state site.
The state listed 166 available inpatient beds and 21 available ICU beds, both an increase, with 58 available ventilators. There were two COVID-19 patient on a ventilator, an increase of one.
State reports antigen testing results
The state is now including antigen tests in its coronavirus data. The Food and Drug Administration explains that there are two types of diagnostic COVID-19 tests: RT-PCR tests, that detect the virus’s genetic material, and antigen tests that detect specific proteins on the surface of the virus. Antigen tests provide rapid results.
On Wednesday, the FDA said it issued an emergency use authorization for the first antigen test where results can be read directly from the testing card, a similar design to some pregnancy tests.
The FDA noted that antigen tests are “very specific,” though they’re are not as sensitive as RT-PCR tests. Negative results from an antigen test may need to be confirmed prior to making treatment decisions, the FDA said, adding, “negative results from an antigen test should be considered in the context of clinical observations, patient history and epidemiological information.”
The Iowa Department of Public Health said its move to include antigen testing comes after a steadily increasing volume of the rapid-result tests across the state.
“PCR tests are considered the ‘gold standard’ for clinical diagnosis of COVID-19, and is the test used by the State Hygienic Lab and TestIowa,” the department said in a release. “Currently in Iowa, antigen testing is being used in long-term care facilities, health care clinics, retail pharmacies and by a variety of other testing providers.”
There have been four antigen tests and three positives in Pottawattamie County, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. Wyant said he’s seeking further information from the Iowa Department of Public Health on the tests and reporting, including inquiring if the county will have access to the tests. They few tests in the county would’ve been set up by a private physician and done at a private lab.
“This new COVID-19 antigen test is an important addition to available tests because the results can be read in minutes, right off the testing card. This means people will know if they have the virus in almost real-time,” Dr. Jeff Shuren, director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said in a release. “Due to its simpler design and the large number of tests the company anticipates making in the coming months, this new antigen test is an important advancement in our fight against the pandemic.”
The FDA said the test can be used in a number of settings, including doctor’s offices, emergency rooms and schools. Test-maker Abbott has said it can make up to 50 million tests available monthly in the U.S. beginning in October.
“Those are your rapid tests. You’re going to know within 15 to 45 minutes what your results are. That would be a huge knockoff of our wait time,” Wyant said. “There are a lot of benefits that come along with that.”
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
Public health officials recommend:
• Stay home as much as possible.
• Self-monitor for symptoms.
• Call your physician if symptoms appear.
• Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
• Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., and Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave.
To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID.
