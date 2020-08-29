Pottawattamie County sees two COVID-19 cases during first full week of school

The FDA noted that antigen tests are “very specific,” though they’re are not as sensitive as RT-PCR tests. Negative results from an antigen test may need to be confirmed prior to making treatment decisions, the FDA said, adding, “negative results from an antigen test should be considered in the context of clinical observations, patient history and epidemiological information.”

The Iowa Department of Public Health said its move to include antigen testing comes after a steadily increasing volume of the rapid-result tests across the state.

“PCR tests are considered the ‘gold standard’ for clinical diagnosis of COVID-19, and is the test used by the State Hygienic Lab and TestIowa,” the department said in a release. “Currently in Iowa, antigen testing is being used in long-term care facilities, health care clinics, retail pharmacies and by a variety of other testing providers.”

There have been four antigen tests and three positives in Pottawattamie County, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. Wyant said he’s seeking further information from the Iowa Department of Public Health on the tests and reporting, including inquiring if the county will have access to the tests. They few tests in the county would’ve been set up by a private physician and done at a private lab.