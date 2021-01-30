Pottawattamie County set to begin phase 1B vaccinations

"Each pharmacy has their own process of how that’ll happen," Wyant said.

Additionally, the Veterans Affairs Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System has been administering vaccine to area veterans. According to to the system's website, vaccinations are open to VA health care personnel, veterans living in VA long-term care facilities and veterans who receive care at VA and are at high risk from COVID-19 based on VA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention risk criteria. The site said at many VA health care facilities this group includes all veterans who are at least 75 years old.

Wyant said Pottawattamie County has 30,000 people in the 1B population. Locally, vaccine has been scarce.

"On both sides of the river, altogether we’re just short on vaccine," he said, asking the public to, "please be patient as we work through this process. With the amount of allocation available, there’s just not enough for everybody at one time."

Pottawattamie County Public Health is averaging around 1,000 to 1,500 calls per day regarding vaccine.

"We have the ability to do it, we’re ready to do it, we just don’t have the vaccine to do it," Wyant said.

