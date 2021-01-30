Pottawattamie County set to begin phase 1B vaccinations

Pottawattamie County Public Health and area health care providers are preparing to administer the first COVID-19 vaccine doses for the state's phase 1B population, which includes adults 65 and older.
The county is set to receive 1,275 doses this week -- 975 Pfizer-BioNTech doses and 300 Moderna doses -- according to Public Health Director Matt Wyant.
The county will hold a clinic for the phase 1B-tier 1 population -- which includes school employees, law enforcement and childcare employees -- on Feb. 8. Wyant said registration for the clinic has begun.
Additionally, the state has delivered vaccine to area pharmacies to be administered to residents 65 and older -- that population is eligible for vaccination during all tiers of phase 1B. Wyant said he's hopeful pharmacies will be ready to take on appointment registrations starting Monday.
Last week Gov. Kim Reynolds said pharmacies would be receiving allocations leftover from the effort to vaccinate residents and staff of the state's long-term care facilities.
And on Feb. 8, the national pharmacy chain agreement is set to begin, with doses being sent directly to pharmacies for administration to adults 65 and older.
Participating pharmacies include CVS, Walgreens, Hy-Vee and Lehan Pharmacy in Minden, Wyant said. Check those pharmacy's websites or call for registration information.
"Each pharmacy has their own process of how that’ll happen," Wyant said.
Additionally, the Veterans Affairs Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System has been administering vaccine to area veterans. According to to the system's website, vaccinations are open to VA health care personnel, veterans living in VA long-term care facilities and veterans who receive care at VA and are at high risk from COVID-19 based on VA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention risk criteria. The site said at many VA health care facilities this group includes all veterans who are at least 75 years old.
Wyant said Pottawattamie County has 30,000 people in the 1B population. Locally, vaccine has been scarce.
"On both sides of the river, altogether we’re just short on vaccine," he said, asking the public to, "please be patient as we work through this process. With the amount of allocation available, there’s just not enough for everybody at one time."
Pottawattamie County Public Health is averaging around 1,000 to 1,500 calls per day regarding vaccine.
"We have the ability to do it, we’re ready to do it, we just don’t have the vaccine to do it," Wyant said.