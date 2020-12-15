Pottawattamie County set to receive Moderna vaccine later this month

The first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Iowa, but won’t make it to Pottawattamie County for at least a week.
The Food and Drug Administration is expect to approve the Moderna vaccine by the end of the week. Assuming that happens, Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said the county would receive doses on Dec. 21 and then weekly going forward. That will include distribution to the two Council Bluffs hospitals, according to representatives for Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital and Mercy Council Bluffs.
Pottawattamie County will not be receiving the Pfizer vaccine because of storage limitations. The vaccine must be stored in an environment that’s -94 F, according to a fact sheet from Pfizer.
“The reasoning on us just getting Moderna is because of the storage capabilities here in southwest Iowa. It’s not necessarily a bad thing. The Moderna vaccine is a lot easier to work with,” Wyant said, noting its shelf life is 30 days. The Pfizer shelf life is 10 days.
“Everything around the handling of the Moderna vaccine makes it easier for staff to plan for,” Wyant said.
Both vaccines require two shots, with Moderna’s spaced 28 days apart. The first doses will go to health care providers in direct contact with COVID-19 patients, Wyant said. He expects somewhere between 2,000 to 5,000 first round doses to be administered by the end of the year, “closer to 5,000.”
At 3 p.m. Monday, Pottawattamie County was at 7,475 positive cases out of 37,474 individuals tested, with 5,099 recoveries. There have been 78 COVID-19 deaths in the county.
The county’s 14-day positivity rate continued to see a slow drop, with the rate at 19%.
COVID-19 information
and resources
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath and other symptoms, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Support Local Journalism
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public and a proclamation from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds requires the use of masks in public when in contact with someone for 15 or more minutes. Make sure the mask covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well.
Public health officials recommend:
• Stay home as much as possible.
• Self-monitor for symptoms.
• Call your physician if symptoms appear.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
• Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
• Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., and the Southwest Iowa Transit Agency, 3236 Nebraska Ave.
To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment. Testing is free.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.