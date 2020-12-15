Pottawattamie County set to receive Moderna vaccine later this month

The first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Iowa, but won’t make it to Pottawattamie County for at least a week.

The Food and Drug Administration is expect to approve the Moderna vaccine by the end of the week. Assuming that happens, Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said the county would receive doses on Dec. 21 and then weekly going forward. That will include distribution to the two Council Bluffs hospitals, according to representatives for Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital and Mercy Council Bluffs.

Pottawattamie County will not be receiving the Pfizer vaccine because of storage limitations. The vaccine must be stored in an environment that’s -94 F, according to a fact sheet from Pfizer.

“The reasoning on us just getting Moderna is because of the storage capabilities here in southwest Iowa. It’s not necessarily a bad thing. The Moderna vaccine is a lot easier to work with,” Wyant said, noting its shelf life is 30 days. The Pfizer shelf life is 10 days.

“Everything around the handling of the Moderna vaccine makes it easier for staff to plan for,” Wyant said.