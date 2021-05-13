Pottawattamie County taking walk-ins at Saturday vaccine clinic

The final currently-scheduled Pottawattamie County Public Health COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held Saturday at the Mid-America Center. The county is taking walk-ins at the clinic.
The clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the MAC, 1 Arena Way. Walk-ins will be taken from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The clinic is open to county residents 12 or older. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Second dose shots will be administered at the county clinic at the Pottawattamie County Veterans Affairs building, 623 Sixth Ave.
Mike Brownlee
