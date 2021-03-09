Pottawattamie County to hold additional vaccine clinic, includes openings for residents ages 18 to 64 with health conditions

Pottawattamie County Public Health announced an additional COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held on Saturday.

The department said Tuesday that 2,500 appointments are available for residents in the phase 1A and 1B populations -- health care workers, long-term care facility employees, first responders, school staff and others -- residents 65 and older and residents between 18 and 64 with certain medical conditions as listed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at bit.ly/3bsLqNC.

Th clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way in Council Bluffs.

Pottawattamie County residents must sign up for a vaccine appointment through PCPH’s website: bit.ly/3cdy5rD.

Those 65 and older without internet capabilities can call Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 to sign up for an appointment over the phone. Individuals 18 to 64 without internet capabilities can call 211 to sign up for an appointment over the phone. No walk-ins will be accepted due to limited vaccine availability.