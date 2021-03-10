Pottawattamie County to hold additional vaccine clinic, open to ages 18 to 64 with health conditions

Pottawattamie County Public Health announced an additional COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held on Saturday.
The department said Tuesday that 2,500 appointments are available for residents in the phase 1A and 1B populations — health care workers, long-term care facility employees, first responders, school staff and others — residents 65 and older and residents between 18 and 64 with certain medical conditions as listed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at bit.ly/3bsLqNC.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which requires two shots, spaced 21 days apart, will be used.
Th clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way in Council Bluffs.
Pottawattamie County residents must sign up for a vaccine appointment through PCPH’s website: bit.ly/3cdy5rD.
Those 65 and older without internet capabilities can call Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 to sign up for an appointment over the phone. Individuals 18 to 64 without internet capabilities can call 211 to sign up for an appointment over the phone. No walk-ins will be accepted due to limited vaccine availability.
PCPH designed the clinic’s registration process to be smooth and simple. Residents will need to provide their name, address, date of birth and email if applicable. Individuals must present proof of residency at the clinic. Consent forms should be printed and completed before arrival at the clinic.
While this increase in vaccine availability is advantageous, the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine still exceeds the county’s supply.
“We expect this clinic to fill quickly as we expand into the (younger) populace of residents ... with health conditions,” Public Health Director Matt Wyant said in a release. “But, we will continue to offer these vaccine clinics as we receive additional doses.”
Wyant told the Nonpareil the county’s mass vaccination clinics help get a large swath vaccinated, with the county also working to get more vaccine out to local clinics and pharmacies.
Wyant said demand among the 65 and older population has dropped following a number of clinics, so it was fortuitous the state opened up vaccinations to an additional population.
In terms of what overall demand in the county is, Wyant said, “it’s hard to gauge.” He didn’t expect the county to struggle to fill Saturday’s appointments.
The U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey estimates put Pottawattamie County at 93,206 residents, with 21,437 under the ages of 17. Out of the roughly 71,769 eligible adults, Wyant said a realistic expectation for vaccinations is around 40,000.
“We’ll always try to get more. But I think there’ll be a trickle effect,” Wyant said of some people willing to receive a vaccine but putting it off. “Some people are waiting to vaccine shop, they want a particular type. When we have these clinics, we don’t have the luxury to have a line, a Pfizer line.”
Regardless, public health and health care officials encourage those who can to get vaccinated. All Care Health Center Co-Medical Director Teresa Dowling noted running into some obstacles. Both Pfizer and Moderna require two shots.
“There are a lot of people that are skeptical how quickly the vaccine was made. We’re just really trying to educate,” Dowling said, noting that while the vaccines were authorized for use in a condensed amount of time, the science is sound.
About the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, she said both are MRNA vaccines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted the “vaccines give instructions for our cells to make a harmless piece of what is called the ‘spike protein.’ The spike protein is found on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19.”
“Once the instructions (mRNA) are inside the immune cells, the cells use them to make the protein piece. After the protein piece is made, the cell breaks down the instructions and gets rid of them. Next, the cell displays the protein piece on its surface. Our immune systems recognize that the protein doesn’t belong there and begin building an immune response and making antibodies, like what happens in natural infection against COVID-19,” CDC guidance said. “At the end of the process, our bodies have learned how to protect against future infection. The benefit of mRNA vaccines, like all vaccines, is those vaccinated gain this protection without ever having to risk the serious consequences of getting sick with COVID-19.”
“That technology has been studied for quite a long time, since the ‘80s,” Dowling said, while also noting in the run-up, “they were working on vaccine trials simultaneously to help reduce the time. Safety and efficacy has been established with the Food and Drug Administration.”
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a “traditional” vaccine, in that its ingredients include the COVID-19 spike protein, not unlike flu strands in the flu vaccine. And while some people might experience body aches and low-grade fevers after vaccination, “the benefits significantly outweigh the risk of that,” Dowling said.
Pottawattamie County hasn’t received word on its next shipment of Johnson & Johnson. But what it has left will be used to work through the county’s roughly 250 jail inmates. The county also plans to use the one-shot vaccine for those with mental disabilities.
Wyant noted a single shot will work better for those populations. He noted those with mental disabilities can have difficulties at medical visits, while tracking down inmates for a second shot can become difficult if they’re released or transferred.
“Being able to do it once is preferred,” he said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 7,439 residents have initiated a vaccine series, while 6,888 have completed a series. Providers in the county have started 6,908 series and completed 6,240.
The coronavirus remains in the county. On Tuesday afternoon, there were 1,504 active positive cases — 10,892 total cases out of 105,030 total tests, with 9,388 recoveries. The county’s 14-day positivity rate was 5.8%.
Local COVID-19 hospitalizations have hovered in the high 70s and 80s over recent weeks. Public health officials continue to encourage residents to take precautions.
“Our testing continues to dive off, further and further. We do have virus transmission out there,” Wyant said. “More and more people are moving away from using face coverings. I still encourage everyone to continue with those protocols we’ve had in place. That’s a real portion of why the virus count is down. We’re not through the vaccine effort yet. We need to get more people thru series, get more started. To keep things where they’re at we indeed to keep up with those mitigation efforts as well.”