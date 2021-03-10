Pottawattamie County to hold additional vaccine clinic, open to ages 18 to 64 with health conditions

Regardless, public health and health care officials encourage those who can to get vaccinated. All Care Health Center Co-Medical Director Teresa Dowling noted running into some obstacles. Both Pfizer and Moderna require two shots.

“There are a lot of people that are skeptical how quickly the vaccine was made. We’re just really trying to educate,” Dowling said, noting that while the vaccines were authorized for use in a condensed amount of time, the science is sound.

About the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, she said both are MRNA vaccines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted the “vaccines give instructions for our cells to make a harmless piece of what is called the ‘spike protein.’ The spike protein is found on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19.”