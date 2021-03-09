Pottawattamie County to hold additional vaccine clinic, open to ages 18 to 64 with health conditions

Pottawattamie County Public Health announced an additional COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held on Saturday.
The department said Tuesday that 2,500 appointments are available for residents in the phase 1A and 1B populations -- health care workers, long-term care facility employees, first responders, school staff and others -- residents 65 and older and residents between 18 and 64 with certain medical conditions as listed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at bit.ly/3bsLqNC.
Th clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way in Council Bluffs.
Pottawattamie County residents must sign up for a vaccine appointment through PCPH’s website: bit.ly/3cdy5rD.
Those 65 and older without internet capabilities can call Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 to sign up for an appointment over the phone. Individuals 18 to 64 without internet capabilities can call 211 to sign up for an appointment over the phone. No walk-ins will be accepted due to limited vaccine availability.
PCPH designed the clinic’s registration process to be smooth and simple. Residents will need to provide their name, address, date of birth and email if applicable. Individuals must present proof of residency at the clinic. Consent forms should be printed and completed before arrival at the clinic.
While this increase in vaccine availability is advantageous, the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine still exceeds the county's supply.
“We expect this clinic to fill quickly as we expand into the (younger) populace of residents ... with health conditions,” Public Health Director Matt Wyant said in a release. “But, we will continue to offer these vaccine clinics as we receive additional doses.”