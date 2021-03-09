 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pottawattamie County to hold additional vaccine clinic, open to ages 18 to 64 with health conditions
0 comments
breaking top story

Pottawattamie County to hold additional vaccine clinic, open to ages 18 to 64 with health conditions

{{featured_button_text}}
20210220_new_covid_4

Pottawattamie County residents 65 and older head into the Mid-America Center to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said clinic nurses administered about 1,100 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine that day.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

Pottawattamie County Public Health announced an additional COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held on Saturday.

The department said Tuesday that 2,500 appointments are available for residents in the phase 1A and 1B populations -- health care workers, long-term care facility employees, first responders, school staff and others -- residents 65 and older and residents between 18 and 64 with certain medical conditions as listed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at bit.ly/3bsLqNC.

Th clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way in Council Bluffs.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Pottawattamie County residents must sign up for a vaccine appointment through PCPH’s website: bit.ly/3cdy5rD.

Those 65 and older without internet capabilities can call Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 to sign up for an appointment over the phone. Individuals 18 to 64 without internet capabilities can call 211 to sign up for an appointment over the phone. No walk-ins will be accepted due to limited vaccine availability.

PCPH designed the clinic’s registration process to be smooth and simple. Residents will need to provide their name, address, date of birth and email if applicable. Individuals must present proof of residency at the clinic. Consent forms should be printed and completed before arrival at the clinic.

While this increase in vaccine availability is advantageous, the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine still exceeds the county's supply.

“We expect this clinic to fill quickly as we expand into the (younger) populace of residents ... with health conditions,” Public Health Director Matt Wyant said in a release. “But, we will continue to offer these vaccine clinics as we receive additional doses.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo expands vaccinations to 60-year-olds

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert