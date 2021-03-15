 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pottawattamie County to open up Saturday vaccine clinic appointments for additional 300 people
0 comments
breaking top story

Pottawattamie County to open up Saturday vaccine clinic appointments for additional 300 people

{{featured_button_text}}
March 5 vaccine clinic 1.jpg

A volunteer helps an attendee at the March 5 Pottawattamie County Public Health vaccine clinic for residents 65 and older at the Mid-America Center. Residents received their second shot at the clinic.

 Courtesy Debra S. Kaplan

Pottawattamie County Public Health expects to open up an additional 300 appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic it is holding on Saturday.

The clinic is open to residents 65 and older, people in the state's phase 1A and phase 1B populations and residents 18 to 64 with medical conditions. Phase 1A includes health care, first responders and long-term care facility workers, while 1B includes law enforcement, school employees, child care workers, essential workers in food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing, staff and individuals in congregate settings, government officials, health, life and safety inspectors and correctional facility staff.

The Iowa Department of Public Health has directed residents to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations for eligible medical conditions with an increased risk, which include:

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
  • Cancer
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
  • Down Syndrome
  • Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
  • Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
  • Obesity
  • Severe Obesity
  • Pregnancy
  • Sickle cell disease
  • Smoking
  • Type 2 diabetes mellitus

And the CDC said conditions that might be at an increased risk include:

  • Asthma (moderate-to-severe)
  • Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
  • Cystic fibrosis
  • Hypertension or high blood pressure
  • Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
  • Neurologic conditions, such as dementia
  • Liver disease
  • Overweight
  • Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)
  • Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)
  • Type 1 diabetes mellitus

The clinic will be held at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way in Council Bluffs. The county said appointments were expected to open up on Tuesday. The website is pottcounty-ia.gov/vaccinate.

Appointments can also be made through local pharmacies. Go to coronavirus.iowa.gov for more information.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Chemicals found in Arizona drinking water

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert