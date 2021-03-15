Pottawattamie County to open up Saturday vaccine clinic appointments for additional 300 people

Pottawattamie County Public Health expects to open up an additional 300 appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic it is holding on Saturday.
The clinic is open to residents 65 and older, people in the state's phase 1A and phase 1B populations and residents 18 to 64 with medical conditions. Phase 1A includes health care, first responders and long-term care facility workers, while 1B includes law enforcement, school employees, child care workers, essential workers in food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing, staff and individuals in congregate settings, government officials, health, life and safety inspectors and correctional facility staff.
The Iowa Department of Public Health has directed residents to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations for eligible medical conditions with an increased risk, which include:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
- Obesity
- Severe Obesity
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Smoking
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
And the CDC said conditions that might be at an increased risk include:
- Asthma (moderate-to-severe)
- Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
- Cystic fibrosis
- Hypertension or high blood pressure
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
- Neurologic conditions, such as dementia
- Liver disease
- Overweight
- Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)
- Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)
- Type 1 diabetes mellitus
The clinic will be held at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way in Council Bluffs. The county said appointments were expected to open up on Tuesday. The website is pottcounty-ia.gov/vaccinate.
Appointments can also be made through local pharmacies. Go to coronavirus.iowa.gov for more information.