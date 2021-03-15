Pottawattamie County to open up Saturday vaccine clinic appointments for additional 300 people

Pottawattamie County Public Health expects to open up an additional 300 appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic it is holding on Saturday.

The clinic is open to residents 65 and older, people in the state's phase 1A and phase 1B populations and residents 18 to 64 with medical conditions. Phase 1A includes health care, first responders and long-term care facility workers, while 1B includes law enforcement, school employees, child care workers, essential workers in food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing, staff and individuals in congregate settings, government officials, health, life and safety inspectors and correctional facility staff.

The Iowa Department of Public Health has directed residents to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations for eligible medical conditions with an increased risk, which include:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Down Syndrome

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Obesity

Severe Obesity

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Smoking

Type 2 diabetes mellitus