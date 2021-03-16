Pottawattamie County to open up Saturday vaccine clinic to additional 300 appointments

Pottawattamie County Public Health expects to open up an additional 300 appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic it is holding on Saturday.
The clinic is open to residents 65 and older, people in the state’s phase 1A and phase 1B populations and residents 18 to 64 with medical conditions. Phase 1A includes health care, first responders and long-term care facility workers, while 1B includes law enforcement, school employees, child care workers, essential workers in food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing, staff and individuals in congregate settings, government officials, health, life and safety inspectors and correctional facility staff.
The Iowa Department of Public Health has directed residents to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations for eligible medical conditions with an increased risk, which include:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
- Obesity
- Severe Obesity
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Smoking
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
And the CDC said conditions that might be at an increased risk include:
- Asthma (moderate-to-severe)
- Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
- Cystic fibrosis
- Hypertension or high blood pressure
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
- Neurologic conditions, such as dementia
- Liver disease
- Overweight
- Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)
- Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)
- Type 1 diabetes mellitus
The clinic will be held at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way in Council Bluffs. Pottawattamie County Public Health said it expects appointments to open up Tuesday. The website is pottcounty-ia.gov/vaccinate.
Appointments can also be made through local pharmacies. Go to coronavirus.iowa.gov for more information.
As of Monday afternoon, 8,055 Pottawattamie County residents had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine that requires two doses, while 9,170 residents had completed a two-dose series, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data at coronavirus.iowa.gov. The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines require two shots, spaced 21 and 28 days apart, respectively.
And 750 county residents had received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Additionally, county providers have administered 7,416 first doses, 8,420 second doses and 730 Johnson & Johnson doses.
The county had 1,511 active cases of COVID-19, with 10,983 total positives, 9,472 recoveries and 106,401 tests, according to state data. The county’s 14-day average was at 6.7% on Monday. The rate had been in the 5-5.9% range in previous weeks.