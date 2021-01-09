Pottawattamie County to receive 700 new vaccine doses, distribution planned Jan. 16

Wyant said he joined other county public health officials on a call with interim Iowa Department of Public Health Director Kelly Garcia, where the discussion focused on communication between the state and counties.

"A lot of discussion about communication from the state, on how they can get more info to public. It was a big concern from all across the state," Wyant said. "The ramifications of that -- they were getting a number of calls at the state level. We don’t have the appropriate amount of information from state on breaking down priority groups."

Last week the Iowa Department of Public Health told the Nonpareil it's not releasing county-level and health care facility allocation information publicly, saying it's confidential pursuant to Iowa Code section 22.7(50), “as this data constitutes information concerning physical infrastructure, critical infrastructure, and emergency preparedness developed, maintained or held by the department for the protection of life or property.”

The first doses of Moderna vaccine were distributed in Pottawattamie County Dec. 22-24. Wyant said he's received assurances from the state that booster doses would arrive in time. Moderna requires two shots, 28 days apart.

