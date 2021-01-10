Pottawattamie County to receive 700 new vaccine doses, distribution planned Jan. 16

An additional 700 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are slated to arrive in Pottawattamie County later this week.

Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said he received word about the doses from the Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday. The county department had been waiting on word of additional doses for more than a week.

So far, the county has received approximately 2,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine. The state has not sent any Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to the area. The latter requires extreme cold storage, and in the past Wyant noted the state did not allow Pottawattamie County to set up storage with partners in Nebraska.

The 700 new doses will be administered to residents in priority group 1A — health care staff and first responders — during a county-organized clinic on Saturday, Jan. 16. Wyant said he’s sent out information on the registration process to the “remainder of that group.”

The state has not yet released full guidelines on who will constitute priority group 1B.