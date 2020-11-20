Pottawattamie County unveils vaccine distribution strategy

The October survey showed an increase in the number of Americans willing to take the vaccine, with a corresponding drop in those who wouldn't. Of those who said "no," "37% of Americans who would not get a vaccine say the rushed timeline for the development of the vaccine is the main reason they would not be vaccinated. Another 26% say they want to wait to confirm the vaccine is safe. Rounding out the reasons for some Americans' hesitancy are 12% saying they don't trust vaccines in general and 10% who want to wait to see how effective the vaccine will be. An additional 15% cite other reasons."