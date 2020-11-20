Pottawattamie County unveils vaccine distribution strategy

Pottawattamie County officials have released a draft plan regarding distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine in the area.

Pottawattamie County Public Health and the Iowa Department of Public Health have issued draft distribution plans, with the county's describing a three-phase approach that would start near the end of 2020 with health care workers, law enforcement officials, first responders and long-term care populations while dose availability is low.

"The expectation is that we'll be in phase 1 in mid-December," Public Health Director Matt Wyant said, based on communication with the state.

Phase 2 is projected for January or February 2021, with Pottawattamie County Public Health saying the phase, "will continue to focus on ensuring access to vaccines for members of phase 1 populations that have not yet vaccinated and begin providing the vaccine for the general population. In phase 2, it is expected that the general population will be able to receive the vaccine from their local healthcare providers, community health centers or local public health dispensing sites."

And in phase 3, the county will continue to ensure "equitable and accessible vaccination services for our residents."