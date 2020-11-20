Pottawattamie County unveils vaccine distribution strategy

Pottawattamie County officials have released a draft plan regarding distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine in the area.
Pottawattamie County Public Health and the Iowa Department of Public Health have issued draft distribution plans, with the county's describing a three-phase approach that would start near the end of 2020 with health care workers, law enforcement officials, first responders and long-term care populations while dose availability is low.
"The expectation is that we'll be in phase 1 in mid-December," Public Health Director Matt Wyant said, based on communication with the state.
Phase 2 is projected for January or February 2021, with Pottawattamie County Public Health saying the phase, "will continue to focus on ensuring access to vaccines for members of phase 1 populations that have not yet vaccinated and begin providing the vaccine for the general population. In phase 2, it is expected that the general population will be able to receive the vaccine from their local healthcare providers, community health centers or local public health dispensing sites."
And in phase 3, the county will continue to ensure "equitable and accessible vaccination services for our residents."
Pottawattamie County Public Health said it began working with the state and other partners on a vaccination allocation and distribution plan in August. The county's internal planning team "began meeting in September to establish a mass prophylaxis action plan and establish goals, objectives and timelines for the COVID-19 vaccine deployment in Pottawattamie County."
The state released its COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy draft on Oct. 12, which the county said it will align with in distribution strategy.
Both Pfizer and Moderna have announced promising testing results on its respective vaccines, with both expected to seek emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.
Wyant said the state will use per capita numbers to determine the amount of doses sent to each county. The process will be managed through the IDPH's Immunization Registry Information System (IRIS) for the allocation, distribution and documentation of COVID-19 vaccine.
