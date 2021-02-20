Pottawattamie County vaccination clinics a group effort

Friday was a busy one for Pottawattamie County Public Health, other county employees and volunteers at the second of three scheduled COVID-19 vaccination clinics for residents 65 and older.
Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said clinic nurses administered about 1,100 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
The effort included 60 county staff members, along with 25 volunteers. The Southwest Iowa Transit Company operated a shuttle bus for the clinic, local Rotary Club members helped with wheelchairs and Connections Area Agency on Aging helped with paperwork. Veterans organizations including the American Legion, Vietnam Vets America, Pottawattamie County Veterans Affairs and VFW Post 11355 assisted, along with Iowa Western football players, Wyant said. CHI Mercy Council Bluffs and Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital nursing and the Iowa Western nursing department administered shots.
“Having all the local groups come together like that is great. It’s amazing. It’s something we couldn’t do on our own,” Wyant said. “These are essential people to us. We want to make sure this is a good service for our residents, and these groups help make that happen.”
At 3 p.m. on Friday, Iowa Department of Public Health data showed 5,842 county residents had received the first shot of vaccine, while 3,105 had received both doses. Pottawattamie County Public Health reports shots in real time, though few if any are reflected in that number. The totals were at 5,758 and 2,948 on Wednesday.
County providers have administered 8,515 first doses and 6,112 second doses.
The county was at 10,613 total positive cases out of 100,059 tests, with 9,016 recoveries, according to state data. There have been 140 deaths.
On Wednesday the state announced it would be updating numbers by positive cases and total tests — which would include individuals who’ve been tested more than once — to determine positivity rate. The state said the move comes as testing has continued to expand, with at-home tests close to market, making it difficult to track by individual tested.
Pottawattamie County’s 14-day rate dipped to 5.6% with the change.
“We want to help people understand, there’s not one single measure that indicates what’s going on,” with the virus in the state, State Epidemiologist and Medical Director Caitlin Pedati said during a media availability on Wednesday, noting positivity rates, case counts and hospitalizations among the data considered. “It’s all those factors together.”
According to the most recent local numbers from Thursday evening, the Metro Area Health Care Coalition, which includes the Council Bluffs hospitals, reported 102 COVID-19 patients, with 48 in intensive care. Another eight patients believed to have the disease awaiting test results.
The hospitals reported an 80% occupancy rate among medical and surgical beds and a 72% occupancy rate among ICU beds.