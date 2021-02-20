Pottawattamie County vaccination clinics a group effort

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

County providers have administered 8,515 first doses and 6,112 second doses.

The county was at 10,613 total positive cases out of 100,059 tests, with 9,016 recoveries, according to state data. There have been 140 deaths.

On Wednesday the state announced it would be updating numbers by positive cases and total tests — which would include individuals who’ve been tested more than once — to determine positivity rate. The state said the move comes as testing has continued to expand, with at-home tests close to market, making it difficult to track by individual tested.

Pottawattamie County’s 14-day rate dipped to 5.6% with the change.

“We want to help people understand, there’s not one single measure that indicates what’s going on,” with the virus in the state, State Epidemiologist and Medical Director Caitlin Pedati said during a media availability on Wednesday, noting positivity rates, case counts and hospitalizations among the data considered. “It’s all those factors together.”

According to the most recent local numbers from Thursday evening, the Metro Area Health Care Coalition, which includes the Council Bluffs hospitals, reported 102 COVID-19 patients, with 48 in intensive care. Another eight patients believed to have the disease awaiting test results.

The hospitals reported an 80% occupancy rate among medical and surgical beds and a 72% occupancy rate among ICU beds.

