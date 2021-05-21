Pottawattamie County vaccination effort rolls on

Vaccination efforts in Pottawattamie County continue on.
Public Health Director Matt Wyant said around 32% of the county’s vaccine-eligible population have received a two-dose series or single-shot vaccine. There have been 29,017 two-shot series completed, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data, along with 1,877 single-shot vaccinations. Another 4,958 county residents have received their first shot.
The county has made a first pass through all schools in the county and are returning for booster — second — doses. Wyant said the county will also give prime — first — dose shots to students in the 12 to 15 age range at schools the county hit before the vaccine was opened up to that population, including Council Bluffs schools.
Wyant said there’s been “a lot of interest” for the younger cohort.
The county has administered vaccine to about 450 students. Additionally, rural schools opened up their clinics to the general public, to promising results, Wyant said.
“I’m feeling good about it,” Wyant said of the county’s vaccine trajectory. “We’re getting good turnout. We had the early adapters that were at the large clinics. Now we’re getting to the people where it wasn’t necessarily a top priority, but if it’s convenient, they will get vaccinated. That’s where our focus is, how do we make it convenient to get those folks vaccine.”
After schools, the county will move on to community centers and the like. Additionally, the county continues to offer clinic times at the Pottawattamie County Veterans Affairs building from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and at varying times on Saturdays.
“It’s been going really well,” Wyant said of the Veterans Affairs appointments, noting turnout has continued to grow and is at about 50 per night.
Go to pottcounty-ia.gov/vaccinate to schedule an appointment at the V.A. building.
The county’s 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate was 4.6% on Friday afternoon, according to state public health data. The county was at 7.2% on May 12. There have been 12,284 cases in the county, with 170 deaths.