Pottawattamie County vaccination effort rolls on

Vaccination efforts in Pottawattamie County continue on.

Public Health Director Matt Wyant said around 32% of the county’s vaccine-eligible population have received a two-dose series or single-shot vaccine. There have been 29,017 two-shot series completed, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data, along with 1,877 single-shot vaccinations. Another 4,958 county residents have received their first shot.

The county has made a first pass through all schools in the county and are returning for booster — second — doses. Wyant said the county will also give prime — first — dose shots to students in the 12 to 15 age range at schools the county hit before the vaccine was opened up to that population, including Council Bluffs schools.

Wyant said there’s been “a lot of interest” for the younger cohort.

The county has administered vaccine to about 450 students. Additionally, rural schools opened up their clinics to the general public, to promising results, Wyant said.