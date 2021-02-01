Pottawattamie County Vaccine information and resources

The latest on COVID-19 vaccinations in Pottawattamie County:

Pottawattamie County Public Health said phase 1B will begin on Monday, Feb. 1. The phase, which has five tiers, is open to adults 65 and older, first responders, teachers, childcare workers, food processing worker, and other defined agencies to get vaccinated.

The county expects to receive 600 to 1,000 doses of vaccine each week, with allocations expected to increase throughout February. The county noted there are 30,000 residents in the phase 1B population.

Residents 65 and older are eligible to be vaccinated during all tiers of phase 1B. Half of the county's weekly allotments will go toward those 65 and older, with the other half for populations in the five tiers.

The county is setting up clinics for the five tiers, with school employees, law enforcement and childcare employees in the first tier. Pottawattamie County Public Health is working directly with designated agencies to set up vaccinations.

Pharmacies will be handling the 65 and older population. The Iowa Department of Public Health has launched a vaccine dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov.