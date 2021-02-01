Pottawattamie County Vaccine information and resources

The latest on COVID-19 vaccinations in Pottawattamie County:
Pottawattamie County Public Health said phase 1B will begin on Monday, Feb. 1. The phase, which has five tiers, is open to adults 65 and older, first responders, teachers, childcare workers, food processing worker, and other defined agencies to get vaccinated.
The county expects to receive 600 to 1,000 doses of vaccine each week, with allocations expected to increase throughout February. The county noted there are 30,000 residents in the phase 1B population.
Residents 65 and older are eligible to be vaccinated during all tiers of phase 1B. Half of the county's weekly allotments will go toward those 65 and older, with the other half for populations in the five tiers.
The county is setting up clinics for the five tiers, with school employees, law enforcement and childcare employees in the first tier. Pottawattamie County Public Health is working directly with designated agencies to set up vaccinations.
Pharmacies will be handling the 65 and older population. The Iowa Department of Public Health has launched a vaccine dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov.
To find out about participating pharmacies go to the site, click "vaccine information" and then click "vaccine provider information" -- or click here. The page will include a list of participating pharmacies, with links to their websites to sign up. Each provider will manage its owns vaccine appointments.
Additionally, the Veterans Affairs Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System has been administering vaccine to area veterans. According to to the system’s website, vaccinations are open to VA health care personnel, veterans living in VA long-term care facilities and veterans who receive care at VA and are at high risk from COVID-19 based on VA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention risk criteria. The site said at many VA health care facilities this group includes all veterans who are at least 75 years old.
The state's vaccine dashboard also includes information on the number of vaccine doses administered and series completed. Go to coronavirus.iowa.gov for more information.
Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said on Feb.1 that locally, vaccine has been scarce.
“On both sides of the river, altogether we’re just short on vaccine,” Wyant said, asking the public to, “please be patient as we work through this process. With the amount of allocation available, there’s just not enough for everybody at one time. We have the ability to do it, we’re ready to do it, we just don’t have the vaccine to do it."