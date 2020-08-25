Pottawattamie County's 14-day COVID rate at 7.6%, almost half threshold as more students return to class

The 14-day rolling COVID-19 positive rate in Pottawattamie County on Monday was 7.6%, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s state coronavirus website.
Mills County’s 14-day rate was 8.3%.
The state has said 15% or higher is a threshold for schools that request a move to 100% virtual learning, with the rate among the factors to considered for such a request. Students in the Council Bluffs Community School District returned to class Monday, as did students at St. Albert. Lewis Central starts classes today. Heartland Christian School started on Aug. 20.
At 3 p.m. Monday, coronavirus.iowa.gov listed 1,517 positive cases out of 17,040 tests in Pottawattamie County. That includes 13 positive cases on Thursday, 11 on Friday and one apiece on Saturday and Sunday. There were no new cases listed for Monday.
There have been 31 COVID-19 deaths in the county, including 19 at long-term care facilities.
Per capita, the county has 1,622 cases per 100,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control, ranking the county 27th out of 99 counties. Buena Vista ranks first in the state in the metric, at 9,246 cases per 100,000.
Crawford County ranks second at 4,655 per 100,000. The state listed 794 cases in the county on Monday out of 3,988 tests, for a positive rate of 19.9%. The county’s rate has fallen since hovering in the 50s earlier in the year amid outbreaks at meat packing plants. The county’s 14-day average is 18.4%.
In Iowa Regional Medical Coordination Center region four — which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties — there were nine hospitalized COVID-19 patients, down considerably from late last week, with six in intensive care, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. The site listed 171 available inpatient beds, 14 available ICU beds and 45 available ventilators. There was one COVID-19 patient on a ventilator.
Throngs of UI students at Iowa City bars raise alarm
University of Iowa students and several bars in Iowa City are facing criticism after throngs of young adults were seen crowded together outside and within the venues — most without masks — just hours before in-person classes were to start Monday at the university and many Iowa K-12 schools.
Iowa City police took a complaint just after 1 a.m. Sunday that several bars were all over capacity and not enforcing a mask mandate, The Cedar Rapids Gazette reported.
A reporter with The Gazette also checked several bars around midnight and confirmed that most did not appear to be enforcing social distancing inside or mask wearing ordered by Iowa City’s mayor.
The scene came only a day after university officials issued a campus message reminding students to wear face coverings in accordance with city and county mandates and to keep at least 6 feet apart when possible.
News of the unruly scenes came as the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 471 new known coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours as of Monday morning. The state reported a total of 56,584 confirmed cases and 1,039 deaths — including five from Sunday to Monday — since the outbreak began.
Hospitalizations and patients admitted to intensive care also have been trending upward this month, the department’s online virus portal shows.
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
Public health officials recommend:
• Stay home as much as possible.
• Self-monitor for symptoms.
• Call your physician if symptoms appear.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
• Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
• Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., and Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave.
To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
