Pottawattamie County's 14-day COVID rate at 7.6%, almost half threshold as more students return to class

The 14-day rolling COVID-19 positive rate in Pottawattamie County on Monday was 7.6%, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s state coronavirus website.

Mills County’s 14-day rate was 8.3%.

The state has said 15% or higher is a threshold for schools that request a move to 100% virtual learning, with the rate among the factors to considered for such a request. Students in the Council Bluffs Community School District returned to class Monday, as did students at St. Albert. Lewis Central starts classes today. Heartland Christian School started on Aug. 20.

At 3 p.m. Monday, coronavirus.iowa.gov listed 1,517 positive cases out of 17,040 tests in Pottawattamie County. That includes 13 positive cases on Thursday, 11 on Friday and one apiece on Saturday and Sunday. There were no new cases listed for Monday.

There have been 31 COVID-19 deaths in the county, including 19 at long-term care facilities.

Per capita, the county has 1,622 cases per 100,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control, ranking the county 27th out of 99 counties. Buena Vista ranks first in the state in the metric, at 9,246 cases per 100,000.