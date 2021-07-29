Reynolds again urges vaccinations, calls new CDC guidance counterproductive

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday again urged Iowans to get vaccinated as the best defense against COVID-19 and its variants, but expressed frustration with changing federal mask guidelines she said are “counterproductive” in conveying a consistent message.

Speaking to reporters, the governor said she has not seen data to support new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending that even vaccinated people who live in communities with elevated transmission rates again wear masks indoors. Many — but not all — counties in Iowa are rated as having substantial or high rates of virus transmission.

According to state data released Wednesday, Iowa has seen an average of 308 new COVID-19 cases a day over the last week — the highest it has been in over two months.

As of Wednesday, the last day of available data — the state reports COVID numbers weekly now — Pottawattamie County was at a 17.9% seven-day positivity rate and 11.5% 14-day positivity rate, according to state public health data at coronavirus.iowa.gov. The site showed that 32% of positive cases over the previous seven days were among 18 to 29 year olds.

Reynolds said that new cases have been similar regardless of whether states have mask mandates