Reynolds continues calls for Iowans to fight COVID; White House report says Iowa spread ‘exponential and unyielding’

When asked about the science of face masks, Reynolds said there is “science on both sides.” Her spokesman later said Reynolds meant people believe there is science both supporting and refuting the effectiveness of face masks in curtailing the spread of COVID-19, but that Reynolds believes studies that have showed face masks are effective.

“There’s science on both sides,” Reynolds said. “If you look, you can find whatever you want to support wherever you’re at. So what I’m saying is let’s do everything we can. Everybody needs to step up and help us stop the spread, and these are some things you can do, and they’re really relatively simple.”

Public health and infectious disease experts are in near unanimous agreement that face masks help slow COVID-19’s spread by preventing people from spreading infected droplets out of their mouths and noses, and federal and international health organizations recommend face masks be worn in public. And multiple scientific studies have confirmed face masks’ effectiveness in slowing the virus’ spread.

Iowa has the third-highest rate of COVID-19 spread in the country, according to the latest report from the White House’s pandemic task force. The report classifies all 99 Iowa counties as being in the “red zone” for severe spread of the virus.