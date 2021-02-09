Reynolds did not consult public health department before lifting COVID mitigation strategies, agency director tells statehouse Democrats

And while the COVID-19 vaccine is now available and being distributed across the country, the rollout in Iowa has been among the slowest in the country. Roughly 8% of Iowans have received at least the first of two shots required for the vaccine as of Monday; that’s among the three lowest rates in the country, according to federal data tracked by the Washington Post and New York Times.

Last week, Iowa’s state public health department confirmed three cases of a new COVID-19 variant, first detected in the United Kingdom, that medical experts believe spreads more easily than the original strain of the virus. Experts also believe, however, that current vaccines are also effective against the new strain.

Reynolds’ actions were not endorsed by the federal government’s top public health official, either.

Rochelle Walensky, director of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was asked Monday morning during a media briefing whether Reynolds’ removal of most mitigation strategies at this time was wise.