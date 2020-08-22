Reynolds extends Public Health Disaster Emergency; Pott. County COVID-19 deaths still 31

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday signed a new proclamation continuing the current Public Health Disaster Emergency through Sept. 20, according to information provided by her office.

The proclamation extends public health mitigation measures currently in place for businesses and other establishments. This includes the requirements for bars and restaurants to require 6 feet of space between each group or individual dining or drinking to ensure all patrons have a seat at a table or bar, as well as to limit congregating together closer than 6 feet.

Requirements for social distancing, hygiene and other public health measures to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission also remain in place for gyms, casinos, salons, theaters and other establishments, provided information says.

As of the Nonpareil’s print deadline, the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Pottawattamie County remained at 31 — the same number reported Thursday, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov.

In the county, as of Friday afternoon there had been 16,769 tests resulting in 1,485 positives. Statewide, at print deadline the state website showed 1,022 deaths out of 55,012 listed coronavirus cases.

According to a news release, Reynolds proclamation also makes specific concessions for Iowa School Districts still being adversely affected as a result of the recent derecho storm.

