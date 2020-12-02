Reynolds, Miller call on Congress to act on pandemic relief funding; Western Historic Trails TestIowa site moving

Reynolds also said she is encouraged by recent trends in the virus’ activity in the state, although she cautioned much work remains ahead. She also noted it will be roughly another week before the data shows whether another surge may come in the wake of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On the heels of spikes unlike any seen before during the pandemic, Iowa’s two-week rolling averages for COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been declining over the past week. However, those averages remain exponentially higher than the previous highs recorded over the summer.

“Even though the progress we’re making is reassuring, we’re not out of the woods. It is going to continue to take all of us working together to make that possible. So now is not the time to let up on the efforts,” Reynolds said. “So I’m just asking Iowans to continue to do the right thing like you have been. I appreciate the efforts that everybody is putting in place so we can continue to see those numbers come down and, again, hopefully get things back to more of a manageable number.”

Western Historic Trails Center TestIowa site moving

During her press conference, Reynolds said the TestIowa site at the Western Historic Trails Center in Council Bluffs will move to the Southwest Iowa Transit Agency, 3236 Nebraska Ave., starting on Monday.