Reynolds receives COVID-19 vaccine; Ban on mandatory COVID vaccines advances in Iowa Legislature

“There is no mandate in this state for the COVID-19 vaccination, so let’s get that off the table — there isn’t one,” said Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque. She also noted state law provides religious and medical exemptions as it relates to immunizations.

The brief committee debate focused on dueling statistical views focusing on more than 5,400 Iowans who have died since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state nearly one year ago versus more than 900 people who have died in 2021 after being administered the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I personally think we should encourage vaccinations, but I want to respect the boundaries of people to not have that vaccination,” said Carlin, manager of SF 193. “There is a risk to it. Those people should have that choice rather than having it forced on them.”

However, Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, expressed concern the bill sent the wrong message at a time when public health officials are encouraging Iowans to get vaccinated as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19 variants that could pose new threats.

“What’s the message this bill is really trying to send here. What’s the goal here? I think the goal here is to discourage people from getting vaccinated,” Bolkcom told his Senate colleagues before one GOP senator joined five Democrats in opposing the bill.