Reynolds receives COVID-19 vaccine; Ban on mandatory COVID vaccines advances in Iowa Legislature

JOHNSTON — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has received the COVID-19 vaccine.
Reynolds, along with her husband Kevin and state public health director Kelly Garcia, received the COVID-19 vaccine during her weekly press conference Wednesday at Iowa PBS studios.
Reynolds received the newest vaccine on the market, from Johnson & Johnson, which requires just one shot. Previous vaccines, from Moderna and Pfizer, require two shots taken three to four weeks apart.
Reynolds said she waited to receive the vaccine until now to defer to other Iowans in populations more vulnerable to COVID-19’s most severe effects, and that she chose to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to show Iowans it is as safe and effective as the others.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has a lower efficacy rate than the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. But infectious disease and public health experts say that should not dissuade anyone from getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which they say is just as effective as the others at preventing individuals from being hospitalized by COVID-19.
“I wanted to ensure Iowans that I believe it is a safe vaccine and not to be afraid to take it,” Reynolds said just after receiving the shot in her left arm. “I also wanted to make sure that our health care workers were vaccinated. I wanted to make sure that residents and staff in our assisted living (facilities), that they were able to get the vaccine. I wanted to make sure that essential workers, our educators, and other populations were able to get the vaccine.”
To support her point about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Reynolds invited to speak at the press conference Dr. Patricia Winokur, executive dean of the University of Iowa’s Carver College of Medicine and a professor of infectious diseases and internal medicine.
“This is a great vaccine,” Winokur said. “People have gotten caught up on that 70% (efficacy) vs. 90% … But remember, this vaccine, when you really look carefully at the data, it is exceptionally good at preventing severe disease and hospitalizations.”
Winokur said annual flu vaccines are also roughly 70% effective, which she called “outstanding.”
“But the fact that these vaccines are close to 100% effective at preventing hospitalizations is the statistic that people should be watching,” she said.
Reynolds and Garcia said they both felt good roughly 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine.
More than 715,000 Iowans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 196,000 have received both doses.
Roughly 2.5 million Iowans are 18 years or older, according to U.S. Census figures, and thus eligible to receive the vaccine at some point.
Reynolds and state public health officials said Iowa’s low rate of residents who have received their second dose of the vaccine has in part been due to slow reporting in the federally-led program in which pharmacies conduct vaccinations.
State officials said thousands of doses were administered but have not yet been reported to the federal government. Once those figures are reported by the pharmacies, Iowa’s number and rate of second doses should increase, state officials said.
Ban on mandatory COVID vaccines advances in Iowa Legislature
Iowa employers would be barred from requiring their employees to get COVID-19 shots or base other job-related decisions on their vaccination history if a bill making its way through the Legislature is signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Members of the Senate Human Resources Committee voted 7-6 to approve a scaled-back measure that would bar businesses from mandating their employees to be vaccinated. Employers also couldn’t use a vaccination history, refusal to receive a vaccination or refusal to provide proof of vaccination in establishing workplace compensation, terms, conditions or privileges. Senate File 193 also would prohibit state officials from including vaccination information on an Iowan’s state-issued driver’s license or identification card.
Sen. Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City, said the legislation respects Iowans’ freedom to make their own decisions about whether to get vaccinated, while opponents questioned whether to put into law something that already is the accepted practice both by employers and the state Department of Transportation.
“There is no mandate in this state for the COVID-19 vaccination, so let’s get that off the table — there isn’t one,” said Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque. She also noted state law provides religious and medical exemptions as it relates to immunizations.
The brief committee debate focused on dueling statistical views focusing on more than 5,400 Iowans who have died since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state nearly one year ago versus more than 900 people who have died in 2021 after being administered the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I personally think we should encourage vaccinations, but I want to respect the boundaries of people to not have that vaccination,” said Carlin, manager of SF 193. “There is a risk to it. Those people should have that choice rather than having it forced on them.”
However, Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, expressed concern the bill sent the wrong message at a time when public health officials are encouraging Iowans to get vaccinated as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19 variants that could pose new threats.
“What’s the message this bill is really trying to send here. What’s the goal here? I think the goal here is to discourage people from getting vaccinated,” Bolkcom told his Senate colleagues before one GOP senator joined five Democrats in opposing the bill.
Before advancing the bill, senators agreed to remove some aspects but maintain the portion that would give an employee the right to bring legal action to seek injunctive relief if an employer violated the intent of the law with a vaccination requirement.