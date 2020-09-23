Risen Son Christian Village honors employees for pandemic work

Tuesday afternoon, leadership at Risen Son Christian Village showed its appreciation to staff for its work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everyone that’s employed here has, in a lot of ways, put their personal lives, their work lives on the line to take care of residents,” Risen Son Executive Director Matt Romshek said as outdoor festivities were winding down. “It’s been very, very difficult. June and July where not good months here. But we’ve persevered here.
The first cases of COVID-19 occurred at Risen Son in June, with an outbreak at the facility reported in late July. More than 35 residents contracted the disease, along with more than 25 staff members.
Nine residents died of COVID-19.
“You can move one way, forward or backward. We can move forward, while being mindful of those we’ve lost to COVID,” Romshek said.
Romshek said the facility held special invocations with Keith Ray, vice president of mission integration with Risen Son parent company Christian Horizons to honor the dead.
On Tuesday, Romshek and Ray Dickison, chief operating officer with Christian Horizons, said the facility hasn’t had a new case of COVID-19 in five to six weeks.
“We wanted to say ‘thanks’ and show our gratitude to staff,” Dickison said as Risen Son hosted activities, including a dunk dank. A small parade was held to honor them as well.
“Our team has handled themselves with grace and professionalism,” Dickison said. “In a time like this your team has to pull together. And there are lots of great examples how our team, in the need to respond to this, has pulled together.”
St. Louis-based Christian Horizons conducts about 1,500 COVID-19 tests per week at its 14 locations scattered across Iowa, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana.
At Risen Son, the facility has worked to bring back some activities to allow more interaction among residents, Romshek said, with social distancing precautions in place, along with face coverings. Some visitors have been allowed, while the facility has used iPads and other devices to allow for interaction between residents with family and friends.
“We continue to look for ways to implement good ideas in that regard,” Dickison said. “It’s not going to replace person-to-person contact, but it helps.”
Pott. County reports two additional COVID-19 deaths
Pottawattamie County Public Health and the Iowa Department of Public Health have confirmed an additional two COVID-19 deaths in the county.
Public Health Director Matt Wyant said Tuesday that a man and woman, both between 61 and 80 years old, died around Sept. 9 to Sept. 11. There have been 38 COVID-19 deaths countywide.
Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, the state COVID-19 website listed 2,006 positive cases in the county out of 20,327 tests, an increase of five cases over roughly 24 hours. There have been 1,635 recoveries.
The county’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate was 10.4%, down slightly from the day before, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov.
In Iowa, there were 81,303 positives out of 748,566 tests, with the positive case total increasing by 563. The state reported 12 additional deaths, with the total now 1,286. There have been 59,216 recoveries in Iowa.
Iowa had 188 cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days, sixth-highest in the U.S., according to the New York Times COVID-19 tracker. Pottawattamie County was at 187 per 100,000 up slightly from Monday.
