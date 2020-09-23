Risen Son Christian Village honors employees for pandemic work

“Our team has handled themselves with grace and professionalism,” Dickison said. “In a time like this your team has to pull together. And there are lots of great examples how our team, in the need to respond to this, has pulled together.”

St. Louis-based Christian Horizons conducts about 1,500 COVID-19 tests per week at its 14 locations scattered across Iowa, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana.

At Risen Son, the facility has worked to bring back some activities to allow more interaction among residents, Romshek said, with social distancing precautions in place, along with face coverings. Some visitors have been allowed, while the facility has used iPads and other devices to allow for interaction between residents with family and friends.

“We continue to look for ways to implement good ideas in that regard,” Dickison said. “It’s not going to replace person-to-person contact, but it helps.”

Pott. County reports two additional COVID-19 deaths

Pottawattamie County Public Health and the Iowa Department of Public Health have confirmed an additional two COVID-19 deaths in the county.