Risen Son Christian Village reports eighth COVID-19 death

An eighth Risen Son Christian Village resident has died after contracting COVID-19.

Pottawattamie County Public Health said a woman 81 or older died Friday.

Since June 26, 35 residents have contracted COVID-19 at the long-term care facility, with 21 recoveries, according to Ray Dickison with Risen Son parent company Christian Horizons. Twenty-six staff members have tested positive, with 20 recoveries.

Around 3 p.m. Friday, the state COVID-19 website listed 1,385 positive cases, an increase of 20 over a roughly 24-hour period. The site reported 11 cases on Wednesday, nine on Thursday and 10 as of Friday afternoon.

There have been 15,911 tests in the county, for a positive rate of 8.7%, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. The state listed 1,034 recoveries.

In Iowa, there were 50,932 statewide cases listed Friday afternoon, an increase of 595, and 966 deaths, an increase of nine. There have been 39,879 recoveries. The state's positive rate is 9.4%.

COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., and Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave.

To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment.

