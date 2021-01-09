Risen Son, Fox Run reaping benefits of access to COVID vaccine

As coronavirus cases at Risen Son Christian Village continued surging throughout late fall, facility Executive Director Matt Romshek said his staff did its best to weather the storm by following CDC and state guidelines and praying for better times ahead.

Morale tides started shifting — at least slightly — in November, Romshek said, when it was announced that at least one pharmaceutical company had ready a vaccine set for approval through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Now, the majority of residents encompassing the long-term care facility’s skilled-nursing segment — and several staff — have received the first wave of the vaccine. The second required vaccination round is scheduled for Jan. 18.

“It definitely gives us more peace of mind,” Romshek said of the vaccine becoming readily available to residents. “We are still being vigilant on our infection control protocol, but it does provide a bit of light at the end of the proverbial tunnel, so to speak, and we are just thankful that residents and staff members continue to choose to be vaccinated.”