Safety first: Trick-or-treaters asked to prioritize health

Parents allowing their children to participate in Halloween festivities this year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are encouraged to take various safety precautions, according to information provided by Iowa Department of Public Health officials.
Trick-or-treaters, provided information says, should limit the number of houses they visit, and children should maintain at least 6 feet of distance from treat-givers. Adults are also encouraged to hold the bags of small children to ensure overall safety.
Other safety precautions include:
- Only accepting factory-wrapped treats and avoiding homemade treats by strangers.
- Wipe off candy wrappers with sanitizing wipes upon arriving home.
- If a child is at greater risk of complications from COVID-19, parents/guardians are being asked to contact their family doctor before permitting the child to go trick-or-treating.
- Stay local — avoid the urge to attend events in another town, as it can lead to greater spread of the virus.
- Think before you go. Visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website to assess what’s best for you and your family when it comes to celebrating this year.
- Get vaccinated against the flu. Consider getting the flu vaccine before Halloween to stay healthier overall. Although the flu vaccine doesn’t protect one against the coronavirus, it minimizes the overall risk of getting sick or being hospitalized from the flu.
- For those handing out candy, provide children with individual treats or goody bags rather than having kids put their hands into a bowl of candy.
- Thoroughly wash/sanitize hands before enjoying any treats collected.
According to information provided by the Nebraska Regional Poison Center in Omaha, all costumes should be warm, well-fitting and non-flammable. A surgical mask or cloth face covering should be incorporated into the costume — a costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask, organization representatives said.
For more safety tips, visit idph.iowa.gov.
